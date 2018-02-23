5 to Watch: US Curling Eyes Upset, Gerard Wants Gold Again

We wanted to learn what all the yelling during a curling match means, so we went around the Olympic Park and asked the fans. Then we got the real answer from the U.S. women’s curling team. (You’ll want to turn the volume up.) (Published 4 hours ago)

The U.S. men’s curling team, coming off back-to-back Olympics finishing near the bottom of the tournament, looks to complete a stunning turnaround by winning its first-ever gold medal.

Teenager Red Gerard, who won America’s first gold in Pyeongchang, looks to add more hardware to his collection.

Snowboarder Ester Ledecka, who shocked everyone (including herself) by winning a skiing gold medal, will try to match it with a medal in her native sport.

And three natives of New Jersey will compete.

There will be plenty of excitement in Pyeongchang on Saturday (starting Friday night in the U.S.). Here are our must-watch events:

Team USA’s Curlers Sweep on for Gold

Four days ago, the men’s U.S. curling team was near bottom of the round robin standings with a 2-4 record, needing three consecutive wins — including a win against archrival Canada, a team they’d never beat in the Olympics — to have a chance at advancement.

What a difference four days makes.

The Americans beat Canada, won their next two games, then beat Canada again to advance to the gold medal match for the first time ever.

The United States will face Sweden for the gold.

"It’s unbelievable," said John Landsteiner, one of Team USA’s four curlers. "I think we are going to play even better (in the gold medal game), because there’s pressure of 'what if we get fourth?' (or) 'what if we walk away with nothing?'With that pressure gone and the desire to get gold over silver, I’m excited for what that game is going to be like."

Sweden will be a tough match. The Swedes beat Switzerland 9-3 in their semifinal to reach this game, and beat the Americans 10-4 early in round robin play.

No matter what happens, this will be American’s best-ever finish in Olympic curling. Team USA won bronze in 2006, but finished 10th and ninth in the last two Olympics.

Watch live at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on NBCSN and on digital platforms by tapping here.

Red Gerard Tries to Bookend Pyeongchang in Gold

Red Gerard won America’s first gold medal. Can he win one of America’s last, too?

Gerard won gold in the men’s slopestyle on Feb. 11. He then flew back to the United States, appeared on a handful of national TV programs, flew back to South Korea, and qualified for the big air snowboarding final.

"There were a ton of people coming up to me in the States, that's when I realized the viewing is much more than just the snowboarding community,"Gerard told USA Today. "It's a world thing."

Can the 17-year-old win another gold?

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who finished just behind Gerard for silver and bronze in slopestyle, will be his biggest competition in the big air, an event making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Parrot was the first ever to land a quad underfed in a competition. McMorris, back after a horrific, life-threatening crash into a tree while snowboarding, won bronze medals in slopestyle in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Chris Corning, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, and Kyle Mack, who won bronze medals in both slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships, could also make the podium for the United States.

Watch live on NBC10’s primetime coverage beginning Friday at 8 p.m. ET or on digital platforms by tapping here.

Shiffrin, Vonn, Ligety? Nope, Not This Time



A new Olympic event teams up each country’s best skiers, letting them compete as a team to try to win gold.

One problem: The sport’s biggest stars are passing on it.

Americans Mikaela Shiffrin (gold and silver medals in Pyeonchang), Lindsey Vonn (bronze medal) and Ted Ligety all said they will not compete in the alpine team event. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher (two gold medals) is passing. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal (gold medal) and Kjetil Jansrud (silver, bronze) are skipping it too.

The reason why? The skiing World Cup season resumes in Europe next week and most of the top skiers have bolted from Pyeongchang to prep for it.

Star U.S. skiers Mikaela Shiffrin, left, Ted Ligety, center, and Lindsey Vonn, right, will not join the alpine skiiing team event debuting at the 2018 Winter Games on Feb. 24.

Photo credit: NBC

In the team event, 16 countries are represented by four skiers each, and they compete head-to-head in an elimination-style tournament.

Instead of Shiffrin, Vonn and Ligety, who have eight Olympic medals between them in their careers, the U.S. will be represented by the likes of Tricia Mangan. The Dartmouth student was a late addition to the U.S. Olympic team, and fell in her only event, the giant slalom.

Morristown, New Jersey native Nolan Kasper, a three-time Olympian is also expected to compete. He didn't finish the men's slalom earlier in the Games.

Watch live during NBC10’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Friday, or on digital platforms at 9 p.m. by tapping here.

New Jersey Sledder Starts Push for Gold

The final bobsled event of the Witner Olympics begins Saturday (Firday night in America) as the 4-man bobsled starts with the first two heats.

New Jersey-born Hakeem Abdul-Saboor will help push Nick Cunningham's sled for Team USA. The American sled is one of three vying for a medal on the sliding track.

Abdul-Saboor failed to medal in the two-man bobsled earlier in the Games.

Watch live during NBC10’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Friday, or on digital platforms starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ledecka Goes for Historic Double Gold

Ester Ledecka entered Pyeongchang hoping to become the first woman to compete in both skiing and snowboarding at the Olympics. She could leave as the first woman to won gold medals in both.

Ledecka, from the Czech Republic, has won world championships in parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom snowboarding. But she didn’t begin skiing competitively until 2016, and entering these Olympics, she wasn’t expected to compete for a medal. She entered the super-G ranked No. 43 in the world, and then shocked everyone - including herself - but winning it, finishing .01 seconds ahead of defending gold medalist Anna Veith.

During her victory press conference, she refused to remove her ski goggles.

“I was not prepared to be at this ceremony, and I don’t have any makeup,” she explained.

It would shock nobody if she medals in the parallel giant slalom, though. She’s been one of the best in the world at this event for years, winning a gold medal at last year’s world championship.

Russia’s Alena Zavarzina, who won bronze in Sochi in 2014, and Germany’s Ramona Hofmeister will be among Ledecka’s biggest competition. No Americans are competing in the event.

WOW: How AJ Muss Returned From the Brink of Death to Become an Olympic Medal Hopeful

Also, keep an eye out for New Jersey native AJ Muss taking part in the men's snowboard slalom, which also takes part Friday night ET.

Watch the qualifying rounds live on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on digital platforms by tapping here.

Watch the elimination rounds live on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET on digital platforms by tapping here.