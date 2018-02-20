5 to Watch: Vonn Wins Bronze in Final Downhill of Her Career

Lindsey Vonn made history Tuesday night, winning her first Olympic medal since 2010, when she became the face of Team USA at the Vancouver Olympics. She became the oldest women ever to win a medal in Alpine skiing at the Olympics. On the bobsled track, a Bucks County athlete is fourth after the first day in her pursiot of a second medal. Jamie Greubel Poser hopes today to add to the bronze she won four years ago.

These are the stories that have happened and will take place in Pyeongchang over the next 24 hours:

Vonn Takes Bronze in Women’s Downhill, Italy’s Goggia Wins Gold

Italy’s Sofia Goggia held off a strong field to win gold in the women’s downhill, while Team USA’s Lindsey Vonn took bronze, finishing 0.47 seconds behind her rival.

"I gave it my best shot," Vonn said through tears after the race. "And I’m so proud to have competed with so many amazing girls."

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway won silver, finishing 0.09 seconds behind Goggia.

Vonn’s bronze-medal finish makes history: At 33, she is the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games. She will ski again in the combined on Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.), going up against teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who won gold in these Games in the giant slalom.

Team USA’s Alice McKennis finished fifth, Breezy Johnson finished seventh and Laurenne Ross finished 15th.

Meyers Taylor, Greubel Poser Look to Medal on Bobsled Track

Elana Meyers Taylor has waited four years for redemption.

In Sochi in 2014, Meyers Taylor, bobsled driver for Team USA, was in first place after three of four runs. But she skidded on the final turn of that last run, and ended up 0.1 seconds behind Kaillie Humphries of Canada — who happens to be her training partner.

Humphries got gold. Meyers Taylor got silver. They’re back for another shot in Pyeongchang, and started that quest on Tuesday, with the first of two runs. The final two runs will be held on Wednesday.

Meyers Taylor, who has won two world titles since Sochi, was paired with Lauren Gibbs, and battled for first place again — this time with a pair of Germans, who are atop the standings after the first day’s action, just ahead of Meyers Taylor and Gibbs. Humphries, who has won gold at each of the last two Olympics, was paired with Phylicia George; they are in fifth place.

Americans Jamie Greubel Poser, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Bucks County, and Aja Evans are also competing for a medal. The pair won bronze in Sochi and sit in fourth in Pyeongchang after a strong first run and slower second run.

The Jamaican team has gotten the most attention at the Pyeongchang Games, in the spotlight for drama over their bobsled, rather than their performance. Their former driving coach left the team, and perhaps was to take the sled with her, dashing their Olympic hopes. But the Red Stripe beer company gave the sled to the team, saving its dream. They are in 18th place out of 20 after two heats.

Watch live on digital platforms beginning on Wednesday at 6:40 a.m. ET or on NBCSN at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Team USA Begins Quest for Medals in Women’s Figure Skating Short Program

Figure skating’s marquee discipline, the women’s event, will close out the figure skating competition in Pyeongchang.

Reigning U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and two fellow American women wooed the crowd Tuesday night in the short program. Tennell performed to music from the South Korean blockbuster “Taegukgi.” Her exceptional jumps make her a strong medal contender. Mirai Nagasu has already made history in Pyeongchang by becoming the first U.S. woman – and just the third woman ever – to land a triple axel on Olympic ice during the team event free skate. Tennell and Nagasu helped Team USA win bronze.

Team USA’s Karen Chen, the 2017 national champion, choreographed both her short and long programs herself. She counts 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi among her friends and mentors.

Bradie Tennell of the United States competes during the Figure Skating- Team Event-Ladies Short Program on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Tennell, Nagasu and Chen will look to keep up with gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva, the 18-year-old Olympic Athlete from Russia who owns two world titles.

Watch live during NBC10’s primetime coverage Tuesday, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, or watch digital platforms at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Led by Pa. Goalie, US Men's Hockey Takes on Czech Republic in Quarterfinals

The United States’ men’s hockey team continues its quest for gold in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic Wednesday (Tuesday night in the U.S.).

Team USA put up a dominating performance against Slovakia, winning 5-1, Tuesday. The young group looked strong all around: Ryan Donato scored twice, Troy Terry picked up three assists and Erie, Pennsylvania goalie Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves.

With National Hockey League players absent in the Olympics, Team USA is comprised of mostly college kids who failed to make it into the professional league. They look to win the U.S.’ first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union in 1980.

Mark Arcobello (26), of the United States, celebrates with Troy Terry after scoring a goal during the second period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Beside Zapolski, the team features four other players with Pennsylvania and New Jersey ties: Bensalem's Ryan Gunderson, Abington's Chad Kolarik, Yardley's Brian O'Neill and Trenton's Bobby Sanguinetti.

Watch Team USA take on the Czech Republic as part of CNBC's coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday or on digital platforms at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Backs Against the Wall, U.S. Women’s Curlers Face Sweden

The United States women’s curling team has never won an Olympic medal and it finished last in the previous two Olympics. But with a win over Sweden, the Americans could complete a stunning turnaround and advance to the medal round.

The Top 4 teams move out of round-robin play to the semifinal round, with tie-breaker games determining the semi-finalists, if necessary. With one game left to play, the U.S had a 4-4 record, tied for fifth place with China.

Sweden has been one of the better teams in the tournament, with a 5-2 record, but Swedes lost its last two matches.

Watch on digital platforms at 6:05 a.m. ET Wednesday or as part of CNBC’s coverage at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.