5 to Watch: #ShibSibs Win Bronze in Ice Dancing Finale

America's #ShibSibs retake the ice with a chance at a medal in the second part of the ice dance competition. Maddie Bowman looks to repeat her gold medal performance from Sochi in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe. And the men’s U.S. ice hockey team, featuring a handful of Philly-area athletes, opens the elimination round against Slovakia.

Here’s what you need to see in the next 24 hours in Pyeongchang:

U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey Take on Slovakia

If the U.S. men’s hockey team is going to pull off a miracle, their magic run must start on Tuesday. The Americans face Slovakia in the first round of the elimination tournament.





The Americans beat Slovakia 2-1 in group play last week. It was America’s only win in group play. The winner will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The Czech Republic moved straight to the quarterfinals by winning its group.

In its win over Slovakia last week, the U.S. took advantage of a strong power play. Ryan Donato scored twice on the power play, including a third-period goal that broke a 1-1 tie and gave America the victory.

Donato, who plays college hockey for Harvard, is part of a ragtag team of Americans hoping to compete for a medal. With NHL players sitting out these Olympics, the U.S. team is made up of mostly college kids and castoffs who couldn’t make the NHL. Included on the roster are five players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey: Bensalem's Ryan Gunderson, Abington's Chad Kolarik, Yardley's Brian O'Neill, Trenton's Bobby Sanguinetti and Erie's Ryan Zapolski.

For the Donato family, though, that’s familiar territory: His father Ted scored four goals for the 1992 United States hockey team that finished fourth in Albertville while he was a student at Harvard. That was one of the last Olympic teams that didn’t include NHL players — until now.

Other match-ups in the elimination round: Slovenia vs. Norway, Finland vs. South Korea and Switzerland vs. Germany.

Watch live at 10 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN or on digital platforms by tapping here.



Shib Sibs Win Bronze in Thrilling Ice Dancing Finale



Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir thrilled in the final skate of the night Monday, narrowly winning gold to regain the same title they secured at the 2010 Olympics.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France took the silver medal and Maia and Alex Shibutani of the United States won the bronze.



The United States was represented by three top teams. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished just off the medal stand, coming in fourth. Madison Chock and Evan Bates also competed.

America’s Maddie Bowman Unable to Defend Her '14 Halfpipe Gold

Maddie Bowman competes in the qualifying round of Ladies' Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on Jan. 17, 2018, in Mammoth, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Cassie Sharpe of Canada held off a strong field Monday night to win gold in women's freeski halfpipe at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Marie Martinod of France took silver, while Team USA's Brita Sigourney earned bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman was unable to replicate her Sochi success. She fell on all three of her runs and finished 11th. Annalisa Drew of Team USA finished fourth.

Jamie Gruebel Poser Steers Toward Another Medal

New Jersey-born and Pennsylvania-raised Jamie Greubel Poser looks to build off her 2014 bronze medal by going for golden speed with Aja Evans in the women's bobsled.

The duo races in Heats 1 and 2 Tuesday morning ET. Greubel Poser and Evans had mixed results in training runs with a No. 1 finish and three other Top 3 finishes to go along with two slower runs.

Fellow Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs also look to race for gold.

The duos will be looking for two good runs each that will help place them in position to medal during Wednesday's finals.

Watch on NBC10's primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday or watch live at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on digital platforms by tapping here.



Team USA Fights for Medal Round Spot vs. South Korea in Women's Curling

If the United States is going to have a shot at a medal in curling, its women’s team needs to finish strong. With two games left against two of the top teams, they’re fighting for the last spot in the medal round.

That fight begins against South Korea on Tuesday.

The Top 4 teams in round-robin standings advance to the medal round. Entering the final stretch of round-robin play, the U.S. is tied for fourth place.

The Americans are on a run. They’ve won three of their last four matches to improve to a 4-3 record, including wins over Denmark and China on Monday.

Wins in their final two matches would guarantee life after round robin play. Even winning one of two could allow them to sneak forward. But they’re facing two of the top teams - South Korea is in first place at 5-1, and Sweden is tied for second at 5-2.

Watch live beginning at 12:05 a.m. ET Tuesday morning on digital platforms by tapping here.