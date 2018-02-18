5 to Watch: ShibSibs Dance on Ice, Women's Hockey vs. Finns

Olympic judges for halfpipe and slopestyle events have about 30 seconds from the end of a run to submit their score. They have to keep their eyes on the athlete at all times. So how do they take notes to evaluate the run? (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

With bronze medals already around their necks, brother-sister pair Maia and Alex Shibutani — known online as the ShibSibs — will headline a team of three world-ranked ice dance pairs during Sunday's competition in Pyeongchang.

In a nearby ice arena, Team USA's Women's Hockey team will take on Finland. U.S. Women's hockey will hit the ice after setting an Olympic record and shutting out Russia.

Here's five competitions to watch over the next 24 hours at the Winter Olympics:

Top Three U.S. Ice Dance Teams to Compete

Figure skating team event bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The United States, with three of the world’s best ice dance teams, is positioned for a figure skating medal in Monday’s competition (Sunday night in the United States). The best-known pair, brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, finished second in an earlier team event, helping the U.S. to earn bronze.

Funny Faces of Figure Skating

Other contenders: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who finished eighth in the Sochi Games and then won their first national title together in 2015; and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are making their Olympic debut as this year’s national champions.

The Americans will face other top pairs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France. The short dance will be followed by the free dance Tuesday (Monday night in the United States).

Watch live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday or on digital platforms by tapping here.





Defending Champion Bowman Begins Quest for Gold in Women’s Halfpipe

Maddie Bowman

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Team USA’s Maddie Bowman begins her quest to repeat her Sochi golden run in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe with qualifying runs on Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.). She will lead a large contingent of U.S. athletes who hope to advance to the third and final run the next day.

Bowman’s teammates include top contenders Devin Logan, who won silver in Sochi for slopestyle, and Brita Sigourney, who finished sixth in the halfpipe in Sochi. Sigourney is the first women to land a 1080 in a competition halfpipe run, which she did during the 2012 X Games in Aspen.

But Team USA will have tough competition from Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, a standout for her bold tricks, and France’s Marie Martinod, who took silver in Sochi.

Watch as part of NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Sunday or on digital platforms by tapping here.



U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Faces Finland in Semifinals

Emily Pfalzer (8), Haley Skarupa (11), Amanda Kessel (28), Kali Flanagan (6), Hilary Knight (21) and Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States huddle up before the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on Feb. 11, 2018.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The U.S. women’s hockey team heads into the semifinals after shutting out Russia, 5-0, and setting an Olympic record while doing it. Forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored back-to-back goals six seconds apart, the fastest mark ever.

The U.S. women beat Finland 3-1 in their opening game of the Winter Olympics, with goals by Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi. They will play Finland again on Monday in Pyeongchang (Sunday night in the United States).

Archrival Canada, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round, also plays Monday, taking on the Russians.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Canada rallied from 0-2 to win its fourth straight gold.

Watch live on NBCSN at 11:10 p.m. ET Sunday or on digital platforms by tapping here.



Model Olympians: U.S. Women's Hockey Team



U.S. Men’s Bobsled Team Faces Down Hard Times

The U.S. men’s two-man bobsled teams will compete on Monday after getting through very tough times. Three-time Olympian Steven Holcomb died last year.

Bobsledder Justin Olsen.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately, Team USA had a rough go during the first two runs in Pyeongchang and are out of medal contention.

Pilot Justin Olsen, a 2010 gold medalist who had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Feb. 5, performed the best among U.S. entrants. He and Evan Weinstock are ranked 12 out of 30 competitors, behind 0.82 seconds.

German pilot Nico Walther and Canada’s Justin Kripps are the top two leaders heading into the finals, separated by 0.10 seconds. Kripps, a three time Olympian, could contend for Canada’s first gold medal in the two-man since 1998.

Another German, Johannes Lochner, is close behind. Lochner was inspired by his Olympic silver medal-winning uncle, Rudi Lochner.

Watch as part of NBC’s prime time coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET Monday or live at 6:15 a.m. ET Monday on digital platforms by tapping here.





Three American Snowboarders Advance Through Qualifying Round in Women’s Big Air

Team USA members Jamie Anderson, Julia Marino and Jessika Jenson all survived the women’s big air qualification round Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.). Anderson rebounded with a strong second run and stumbling during her first attempt. Marino, 20, made her Pyeongchang debut during the women’s slopestyle, finishing 11th.

They’ll be strong medal contenders in the big air, but they’ll have to catch Austrian Anna Gasser, who’s known for pulling off tricky technical moves and who finished first in the qualifying round.

The women’s qualifying round was the debut of big air in the Olympics. It’s as much a spectacle as it is a sport — competitors perform complex moves down a hill after launching off large jumps, aiming for height, distance, style and a clean landing. The scores are out of 100 and the top scorers will go for gold Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.).





Watch as part of NBC’s primetime plus coverage beginning at 12:30 a.m. ET Monday or on digital platforms by tapping here.