5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice





It's been eight years since Lindsey Vonn has competed in the Olympics. But Friday she's back. The ski legend will make her Pyeongchang debut in the Super-G as she hopes to honor her late grandfather's memory with a medal.

Figure skater Adam Rippon will return to the ice as he looks to medal for a second time this Games.

Meanwhile, at the ice arena, the U.S. men's hockey team will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia in a match up reminiscent of the Miracle on Ice. The U.S. men's hockey team has four Philly-area underdogs on the team hoping to bring a medal home.



Here's what you should keep your eye on over the next 24 hours of competition at the Winter Olympics:



Eight Years Later, Lindsey Vonn Is Back

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Lindsey Vonn has been the face of Team USA for nearly a decade now, so it’s easy to forget that she hasn’t competed in an Olympic games in eight years, and has won just one gold medal. She hopes to change both of those Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.).

Vonn’s first race in Pyeongchang will be the Super-G. She won the bronze medal in the event at the Vancouver Games in 2010, but missed the Sochi Olympics due to a knee injury.

WATCH: Lindsey Vonn Is 'Kind of the Crazy Dog Lady'



The downhill is Vonn’s best event, but she’s won 28 Super-G races in her career, including the 2009 world championship. In 2015, she returned from her knee injury and won the bronze medal at the world championships.

She plans to also enter the downhill and combined races in Pyeongchang. Her entire run at the 2018 Winter Games is dedicated to her late grandfather. She talks about him being an inspiration here:

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold medal in the Giant Slalom earlier this week, will not compete in the Super G.

Watch live during NBC10's primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, or on digital platforms at 9 p.m. ET

Rippon Hopes to Medal, Chen Hopes to Recover

American Nathan Chen fell in his Pyeongchang debut in team event. He took tumbles in the men’s short program, plummeting to 17th place. But now, in the free skate final, Chen seeks to erase his early issues with a strong finish to his Pyeongchang competition.

Can he find momentum after two sub-par starts? The pre-Games favorite and two-time national champion missed on all of his jumps Friday morning (Thursday night), falling three times.

Adam Rippon's Dazzling Olympics Ice Show in Photos

As Chen fell, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, native danced to house music and showed off for the judges in a nearly flawless performance that landed him in seventh place heading into the free skate.

Rippon has become a star thanks to his style on the ice and his attitude off it. His free skate helped Team USA win bronze in the team competition.

By the way, we spoke with Yelena Sergeeva, one of Rippon's first skating coaches, about how he trained in and around Philadelphia as a kid.

Men’s single skating continues with the free skate Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.), following the men’s short program the night before. Chen’s shot at a medal is slim from 17th place, as the scores are a combination of both the short program and the free skate. He needs to top the reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan for the gold medal, who lead the short program with a dominating, Olympic record-breaking performance.

Chen’s less-heralded teammates finished ahead of him — Rippon took seventh and Vincent Zhou finished 12th.

Watch live on NBC10's primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, or on digital platforms.

Cold War Battle: U.S. Men’s Hockey Vs. the Russians

The U.S. men’s hockey team meets its old nemesis (playing under a different flag).

The U.S. and Russia have a rich history in Olympic hockey, dating back to 1980s Miracle on Ice, when America’s rag-tag team of college kids upset the mighty Russians and eventually won the gold. More recently, games between U.S. And Russia were marquee matchup featuring teams loaded with NHL players.

Meet the Pa. & NJ Guys Playing Olympic Ice Hockey

But the NHL is not participating in the Olympics, leaving both teams — but especially the Americans — a shell of what they could be.

The U.S. men’s team is made up mostly of college athletes, Americans playing professionally overseas and others playing in second-tier leagues. The Russian team is composed of players in the highly regarded Kontinental Hockey League.

And this time, the Russians are playing as the Olympic Athletes from Russia, because the Russian national team was banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics due to doping.

Team USA Beats Slovakia in Men's Hockey

The U.S. enters the game with a 1-1 record after losing to Slovenia in the opening game, but beating Slovakia on Friday. The Russians lost to Slovakia in their opener, but trounced Slovenia 8-2 on Friday afternoon (morning in the U.S.).

By the way, meet the local guys working hard to bring a men's hockey medal home to the U.S.:



Watch live on NBCSN at 7:10 a.m. Saturday or on digital platforms.



South Korea Could Dominate in Short Track Speedskating

In the Olympics’ first week, the host country has earned just three medals. Saturday could be a windfall for South Korea, with medal contenders in two short-track speedskating events.

South Korea's Shim Sukhee takes part in the women's 3,000m relay short track speed skating heat event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on Feb. 10, 2018.

In the women’s 1500-meter event, Shim Suk-hee and Choi Min-jeong are both expected to contend. Shim won silver at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. They’ll have stiff competition: Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais is a three-time Olympic silver medalist, but in different events. Great Britain’s Elise Christie is the reigning 1,500 meter world champion. Americans Jessica Kooreman, Lana Gehring and Maame Biney are expected to compete.

South Korea has three medal contenders in the men’s 1000-meter, an event they’ve won at four of the past six Olympics. Seo Yi-ra, Lim Hyo-jun and Hwang Dae-heon will try to continue the South Korean dominance. The U.S. will be led by J.R. Celski and Pennsylvania's John-Henry Krueger.

Watch live on digital platforms beginning at 5 a.m. ET Saturday.



Funny Faces of Figure Skating

Americans Vie for Medal in Women’s Ski Slopestyle

The women’s ski slopestyle will likely have two American medal contenders, Devin Logan, who won silver in Sochi, and Maggie Voisin.

Logan was the first American to be named to the Olympic team for both slopestyle and halfpipe. Voisin makes her Olympic debut, although she was expected to compete in Sochi at age 15 but was sidelined due to injury.

The Americans will look to hold off the reigning world champion, 16-year-old Tess Ledeux.

Watch live at 8 p.m. Friday on digital platforms