While Mikaela Shiffrin and Team USA’s other alpine skiers have been temporarily sidelined by high winds, American snowboarders are providing the Pyeongchang thrills. Competing in snowboarding slopestyle, teenager Red Gerard on Sunday won America’s first gold medal in Pyeongchang. Chloe Kim, another 17-year-old, matched him in women’s halfpipe. And Shaun White, who won his first gold medal when Gerard and Kim were just 5 years old, takes the slopes in his fourth Olympic games in the men’s halfpipe qualifying.

Kim and White highlight an action-packed day that includes speedskaters Shani Davis, Joey Mantia and Maame Biney, a women’s hockey game between Team USA and the Olympic Athletes from Russia and a Pennsylvania luger's record run for a medal.

Here’s what you need to watch in Pyeongchang over the next 24 hours:

Kim Wins Gold, White Makes Pyeongchang Debut

Chloe Kim is a 17-year-old sensation appearing in her first Olympics. Shaun White is one of the most decorated snowboarders ever, appearing in his fourth Olympics. Kim earned her first gold medal on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), ahead of White making his Pyeongchang debut.

Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, has dominated the women’s halfpipe in the years since the Sochi Games, when she was too young to compete. In 2016, she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a halfpipe contest. She began snowboarding at age 4 with her father, but does not like snow.

"Actually, I hate it," Kim told Sports Illustrated in January. "I grew up in Southern California.”

She won the halfpipe with an impressive 98.25 score in her final run after having already won the event with a 93.75 in her first run.

Fellow American Areille Gold took home bronze while American Kelly Clark finished fourth.

White won gold medals in the men’s halfpipe in his first two Olympics, but finished fourth in Sochi in 2014. He’s looking for redemption in Pyeongchang. He’ll compete in qualifying on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), and then go for a medal on Wednesday if he advances.

Summer Britcher Sets Record, But Can't Unseat Powerhouse Germans



U.S. luge medalist Erin Hamlin, America’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony, is in the mix for the women’s singles luge competition in Pyeongchang. Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, won the bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympics singles luge medal in the sports’ 50-year Olympic history.

But the strongest U.S. woman this season has been Sochi Olympian Summer Britcher. The Glen Rock, Pennsylvania native finished 15th four years ago. With five individual career victories, Britcher is the all-time leader in USA Luge singles history.

Britcher set a course record on her second run of the day, but it couldn't make up for a mediocre debut run — landing her in ninth place overall. Hamlin wound up in fifth place heading into Tuesday's final.



U.S. Women’s Hockey Continues Quest for Gold vs. Russians

The U.S. women’s hockey team won its opening game in Pyeongchang against Finland, 3-1, on Sunday. Now they face the Olympic Athletes from Russia, as the Russians are being referred to in Pyeongchang. The Russians are the youngest team in the tournament, with less experience and almost an entirely new roster from the team that played in four years ago in Sochi.

The Americans have failed to win a gold medal since the sport was added to the Games in 1998. Most heartbreaking was their loss to powerhouse Canada in the gold medal game at Sochi. The Canadians, their longtime rivals, have won four straight gold medals.

Speedskater Biney Is America’s Best Hope In 500m Short Track

China’s Fan Kexin, who has six world medals in 500-meter short track speed skating, slipped in the semifinals at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, costing her a shot at a medal. Now, she’s got another shot at a gold medal.

Her stiffest American competition? The Ghana-born Maame Biney the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic short track team. Biney learned to skate after moving to the United States at age 5. Another top contender, Choi Min-jeong, is from South Korea.

Americans Speedskaters Shani Davis and Joey Mantia Takes Ice in 1500m Medal Event

Four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis may be the more recognizable name in the Men’s 1500-meter, but it’s American Joey Mantia who is most likely to challenge for a medal.

Mantia, from Ocala, Florida, struggled in Sochi, finishing 15th in the 1000-meter race and 22nd in his best event, the 1500-meter. Calling the experience "a complete disaster,” Mantia is hoping to find his way to the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

The international field will be headlined by the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis, the reigning 1500-meter world champion, and his teammate Koen Verweij, who returned from a kidney injury that kept him from training for a year.

