Five to Watch:Pa.'s Adam Rippon Wows on the Ice

Adam Rippon Is 'Special' on the Ice: Tara and Johnny





Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, native Adam Rippon made his first appearance in Pyeongchang in a star-studded day of Winter Olympics events.



Rippon is one of the biggest American stars at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Rippon represented the U.S. in the figure skating team event, putting in an impressive performance.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin was set to also make her first appearance as she hopes to medal in several events, but the alpine skiing giant slalom was canceled due to windy weather.

Here’s what you need to watch in Pyeongchang over the next 24 hours:

Scranton Adam Rippon Hopes to Lead Team USA to Team Gold

After America’s hopes for a gold medal in the figure skating team event took a hit when one of its stars, Nathan Chen, fell during his Olympic debut on Friday, plenty of pressure sat on Adam Rippon's shoulders heading into the free skate.

The Clarks Summit native didn't disappoint as he scored 172.98 with a near flawless performance.

The men’s free skate was one of three events to be held Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.) to complete the Team Event. The women’s free skate and the ice dance free dance are the other two.

The Americans enter the final events in third place, behind Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Medals will be awarded after the ice dance free dance.

Watch live as part of NBC10’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. or on digital platforms.

Shiffrin’s Pyeongchang Debut Delayed



Mikaela Shiffrin became a breakout American star at the Sochi Olympics, where she became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. She’s looking to add a lot more hardware this time - and her quest for gold will have to wait.

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait at least another day to hit the slopes at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The women’s giant slalom event was delayed Monday morning due to high winds, just a day after men’s downhill was postponed.

Now 22, Shiffrin has committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom In Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races. Last year, Shiffrin became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.



The women's giant slalom has been rescheduled for Thursday morning (Wednesday night in America). Shiffrin is scheduled to ski in the women’s slalom event Wednesday morning.

Women’s Slopestyle Runs Cut Back



Strong winds postponed the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifiers. As a result all 28 competitors will advance to the finals on Sunday at 8 p.m. Normally, the finals consist of three runs with each riders best score counting, but with the elimination of the qualifying round each rider will get two runs instead of three.

Defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong group of Americans expected to contend for medals in the women’s slopestyle. Anderson is considered the favorite to repeat, but two first-time Olympians should be in the mix: 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland.

Marino won a gold medal at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, then finished second behind Anderson in the 2018 X games, just two weeks ago. Langland may be the face of the next generation of snowboarders, earning praise for her style and big tricks. But the Americans could be threatened by Austrian veteran Anna Gasser, who dominated the event last season and beat Anderson, Marino and Langland at the 2017 X Games Norway.

Watch live during NBC10’s primetime coverage at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, or on digital platforms.

USA’s Bergsma Shoots for Gold in 1500-Meter Speedskating

Heather Bergsma entered the 1500-meter speedskating race in the Sochi Olympics as a medal favorite — but she struggled, finishing seventh. In the four years since, the American speedskater has done much to put those struggles behind her - including setting the world record in November 2015.

Bergsma still holds that record. On Monday, she’ll get a chance at Olympic redemption in Pyeongchang.

The American faces stiff competition - Japan’s Miho Takagi and the Netherland’s Ireen Wust are other top contenders. Bergsma beat Wust and Takagi at the 2017 World Championships. Wust already won a silver medal in Pyeongchang, in the 3000-meter race.

Watch live on digital platforms on Monday at 7:30 a.m. Also watch the race as part of NBC10’s primetime coverage Monday at 8 p.m.

Snowboarder Red Gerard won America’s first gold medal of the Winter Olympics on Sunday morning. Team USA will have a chance to win more hardware on Monday: Medals will be awarded in eight events.

Chris Mazdzer has claimed the first U.S. medal in men’s singles luge, claiming silver just 0.026 seconds behind gold medalist David Gleirscher (AUT). No U.S. man had previously won a singles luge medal.

Here’s how to watch some of the other medal events:

Biathlon, Women’s 10km

Watch live on NBC Sports on Monday at 5:10 a.m. or on digital platforms.

Biathlon, Men’s 12.5 km

Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 7 a.m. or catch it on NBC Sports’ broadcast at 12:15 p.m.

Women’s Ski Jumping, Normal Hill Individual

Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 7:50 a.m. or catch it on NBC’s broadcast coverage starting at 3 p.m.