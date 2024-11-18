Temple University is now the first university in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to use an innovative Artificial Intelligence program that helps reduce gun violence by quickly detecting weapons captured by security cameras.

ZeroEyes – founded in 2018 in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – uses artificial intelligence to detect brandished firearms within view of any camera equipped with its software. The image is then shared with employees at the ZeroEyes Operations Center which is staffed at all times with military veterans and law enforcement professionals.

After it’s reviewed at the operations center and a potential weapon or threat is confirmed, the alert is sent to staff at the impacted school or property as well as first responders in the area. Officials with ZeroEyes said the entire process often takes a few seconds.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A presentation demonstrating how the technology works began on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. on 1101 W. Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia. Temple Police Chief and Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin as well as ZeroEyes co-founder and COO Rob Huberty attended.

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District in South Jersey implemented ZeroEyes back in November 2023. SEPTA also tried to implement ZeroEyes back in 2022 but ended the pilot program due to it not being compatible with their analog security camera system, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.