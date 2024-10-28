Apple Inc.

When is iOS 18.1 being released? What to know about Apple's newest operating system

Apple is releasing its latest iPhone operating system version, iOS 18.1, on Monday, with the highly anticipated first features of Apple Intelligence

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Apple is releasing the latest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 18.1, on Monday, and it comes with the first features of Apple Intelligence, its A.I. functionality.

The expected release in the United States is Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Among the new features in Apple's iOS 18.1 are the introduction of Apple Intelligence, summarizable web pages, a new Siri interface and more.

Which devices are supported by iOS 18.1?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

What does Apple Intelligence offer?

At the core, Apple Intelligence aims to enhance usability and convenience for all users with the introduction of AI.

Tech

Franklin Institute Oct 23

Franklin Institute to spotlight science, tech that go into Universal theme parks

Franklin Institute Oct 23

Franklin Institute teaming up with Universal for exhibit focused on science, math of theme parks

The upgrades include a new Siri interface, for a more intuitive interaction, summaries of web pages via Safari, more control over your focus time, suggested replies for mail and messages, automatic phone all transcriptions, memory movie creation, a new photo cleanup tool and enhanced writing tools to improve the across-app experience.

How do I download iOS 18.1?

Your phone may automatically download iOS 18 if the following setting is turned on:

  • Setting ---> General ---> Software Update ---> Automatic Updates ---> iOS updates

If you want to force a download manually:

  • Select update under Setting ---> General ---> Software Update on your iPhone

This article tagged under:

Apple Inc.
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us