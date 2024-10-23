What's the science and technology of Universal theme parks?

Those are some of the questions that a planned first-of-its-kind Franklin Institute exhibit will examine as the Philadelphia science museum teams up with Universal Destinations & Experiences for a new exhibit in 2026.

"The Franklin Institute is thrilled to announce its partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, a trailblazer in the themed entertainment industry, to develop a first-of-its-kind exhibition on how theme parks are made," Franklin Institute Chief Experience and Strategy Officer Abby Bysshe said. "This showcase of innovation and creativity with global audience appeal is a testament to our commitment to delivering dynamic storytelling through exceptional experiences."

The North American launch of the exhibit celebrating "the trailblazing success of Universal Destinations & Experiences' world-class theme parks, which feature the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced film and television-based attractions" is set to debut in 2026, organizers said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"The exhibit will explore principles of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) in theme park design and creation, spotlight the diverse careers driving Universal's innovation process, and give guests a glimpse into its universe of creativity powered by a talented team of individuals pushing the boundaries of themed entertainment to make epic history worldwide," the museum said in a Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, news release.

Universal Destinations and Experiences -- which is owned by NBC10's parent company Comcast -- was thrilled to bring the exhibit to life.

"We are delighted to partner with The Franklin Institute, one of the world’s leading museums, on this exhibition that will show visitors how Universal brings the worlds of famous movies, stories, and video games to life with a combination of creativity, innovation, and industry-leading technology," President of Universal Destinations and Experiences, New Ventures Page Thompson said.

Once in place, the exhibit will cover 12,000 to 16,000 square feet, the museum said.

The opening in 2026 is no coincidence:

"Hosting the world premiere of an exhibition of this caliber in 2026, during what will be a monumental year for the nation, is extraordinary. We are proud to add this remarkable exhibit to the already impressive lineup of major events happening during the 2026 semi-quincentennial in Philadelphia," Franklin Institute President and CEO Larry Dubinski said.