Apple iOS18: When and what time it comes out, list of new features and more

Apple's highly anticipated iOS18 comes out Monday, with a slew of updates and features including an enhanced Siri assistance, artificial intelligence features dubbed "Apple Intelligence" and more.

"Customize your iPhone in more ways than ever, stay connected with friends and family, and relive your favorite moments," an announcement from Apple said about iOS18. "And with Apple Intelligence, the things you do every day become even more magical."

The AI-packed updates are meant to enable the billions of people who use the company’s devices to get more done in less time, while also giving them access to creative tools that could liven things up. For instance, Apple will deploy AI to allow people to create emojis, dubbed “Genmojis” on the fly to fit the vibe they are trying to convey.

But not all features will be available to all iPhone users. According to tech company, "Apple Intelligence," which will draw on personal content to provide relevant information, will deploy in beta later this fall on iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a press release, Apple said the "major" release of iOS18 features more customization options, new ways to management Mail and Messages, a Passwords app, enhancements to Apple Maps and more. The company also highlighted updates to the Health app, the Home app, the Notes app and the control center.

It also includes the "biggest redesign ever of the Photos app," the release said.

"A simplified, single view displays a familiar grid, and new collections help users browse by themes without having to organize content into albums," the release said. "Plus, collections can be pinned to keep favorites easily accessible."

Apple did not mention the specific time it would release iOS18. However, the company typically releases updates at 10 a.m. PT, which is 12 p.m. CT, and 1 p.m. ET.

A full list of updates and features of iOS18 can be found here, with a recap below.

Scheduled texts

Earlier this year, Apple confirmed that it would olling out a technology called Rich Communications Service, or RCS, to its iMessage app. The technology should improve the quality and security of texting between iPhones and devices powered by Android software, such as the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel.

In another upcoming change to the iPhone’s messaging app, users will be able to write a text (or have an AI tool compose it) in advance and schedule a specific time to automatically send it.

And Apple is introducing a series of animated tap backs to allow users to instantly reply with any emoji or sticker, giving its app abilities similar to other messaging platforms like Google Chat or WhatsApp.

More screen customization and control center options

iPhone users will have more options to arrange apps, resize icons and widgets on the home screen when iOS 18 arrives. A new dark mode look and tinting effect will also be available for further customization.

The control center has also been redesigned to give users access to more one tap functions, and the ability to add some third-party app options — such as remote starting your car — to it.

Collecting your passwords

All of Apple’s platforms — iPhone, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro — are getting a new dedicated Passwords app.

The new app lets you access all of your passwords in one place, including Wi-Fi passwords, and allow you to access some authentication tools. Apple also claims the app will alert you when certain passwords are compromised.