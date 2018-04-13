The Best Tax Prep Software for Your Financial Situation

With tax season here, make sure you look out for tax scams.

Whether it’s to save money or for the challenge, millions of Americans prefer to prepare their tax returns themselves — with help from some do-it-yourself computer software. Consumer Reports released its annual review of the four major tax prep software companies, NBC News BETTER reported, and these are the magazine’s recommendations.

For beginners, H&R Block has “simple explanations that are clear and easily accessible." While TurboTax Delux is good for processing complicated returns, the editors suggest working with a tax professional instead if you've had a major life event, own rental property, started a new business or failed to file in the past.

Meanwhile, TaxAct is good if you want a big deduction for donated goods. Its "Donation Assistant" provided higher valuations for more donated goods than H&R Block’s "DeductionPro" and TurboTax’s "ItsDeductible."

And those who want to use their smartphones to file returns should use TurboTax Delux and H&R Block Delux. Apps from all the companies make it “relatively painless” to photograph W-2s and import them into the tax programs. TurboTax's “Virtual Assistant” even guides you to help.