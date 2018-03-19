Stephen Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS, Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research, University of Cambridge as he and Yuri Milner host press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, at One World Observatory on April 12, 2016 in New York City. Just 10 days before his death, Hawking submitted a paper that could lead to the discovery of parallel universes.

Stephen Hawking may have passed away last week, but he left behind a final scientific groundwork that could lead the way to the discovery of parallel universes, according to reports.

Hawking and co-author Thomas Hertog submitted the most recent draft of their paper on March 4, just 10 days before Hawking died Wednesday at 76 years old.

“A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation?” was first submitted in July 2017 and can be found in Cornell University’s online distribution system for research papers, arxiv.org. It is being considered for publication by a "leading journal," according to the U.K. Times.

The paper discusses a "multiverse" theory of the universe that suggests there are an infinite number of parallel universes in addition to the one we live in, according to the Times. Hawking and Hertog propose an alternate model of the theory.

Their paper also suggests that our universe will eventually die out as stars lose their energy, CNBC reported.



Hawking had never won a Nobel Prize for his studies. Hertog, who works at KU Leuven University in Belgium, told the Times that Hawking "should have won" a Nobel prize with past nominations and "now he never can."

The award isn't given out to scientists posthumously.