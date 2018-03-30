A SpaceX rocket used for a previous mission was sent back into space, this time with 10 communications satellites aboard. This launch was Friday March 30, 2018 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A recycled SpaceX rocket was sent back into space Friday in a spectacular launch from the California coast.

The launch at Vandenberg Air Force Basewas initially scheduled for Thursday, but a technical problem with one of the 10 communications satellites forced they delay.

The Hawthorne-based company's rocket is the same one used in an October mission. The first-stage booster returned to Earth after delivering its cargo to space, but will not make a return flight this time.

Cheers erupted at company headquarters as employees watched the launch live.

The payload is the fifth set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites, which will replace a commercial satellite netwok in low-Earth orbit. SpaceX calls it one of the largest "tech upgrades" in history.

Another used Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station next week. That launch is scheduled for Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral.