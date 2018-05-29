New Uber Feature Connects You to 911 in an Emergency - NBC 10 Philadelphia
New Uber Feature Connects You to 911 in an Emergency

The "call 911" feature in Uber's app also displays your location information, the make and model of the driver's vehicle, and its license plate number

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File
    A file photo that shows the Uber app.

    Uber unveiled a new security feature Tuesday that allows you to connect directly with a police dispatcher at the tap of a button.

    The "call 911" feature in Uber's app also displays your location information, the make and model of the driver's vehicle, and its license plate number, NBC's "Today" show reported.

    An Uber pilot program in six cities will go further. The ride-hailing company's "call 911" button will automatically send information about the car's location and driver directly to police.

    Cities kicking off the pilot program are: Denver, Charleston, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Naples, Florida; and Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

