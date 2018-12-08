NASA's InSight Lander Captures First 'Sounds' of Wind on Mars - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NASA's InSight Lander Captures First 'Sounds' of Wind on Mars

Recording these gusts was an unplanned treat, according to mission scientists

Published 51 minutes ago

    Time Life Pictures/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
    View of rocky surface of Mars from NASA's Viking 2.

    Scientists have known for decades how the vast and barren landscapes of Mars look. Now, researchers are getting their first taste of what the Red Planet sounds like, NBC News reports.

    NASA’s InSight lander, which touched down on Mars less than two weeks ago, has recorded vibrations — low-pitched, guttural rumblings — caused by wind blowing across the science instruments on the spacecraft’s deck.

    “Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat,” Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a written statement.

    Unaltered, these vibrations are barely audible, because they were recorded at a frequency of 50 hertz, at the low end of what the human ear can detect, according to Thomas Pike, the lead scientist for InSight’s Short Period Seismometer, one of two instruments that picked up the subtle movements.

