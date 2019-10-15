How to Change Your Google Calendar Settings to Avoid Scam - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 Responds

NBC10 Responds

Responding to your consumer complaints

How to Change Your Google Calendar Settings to Avoid Scam

Users have recently reported getting odd and unexpected invites, which pop up as a notification in Google’s app

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Change Your Google Calendar Settings to Avoid Scam
    Getty Images

    There’s a new warning for consumers who use Google’s popular calendar app as scammers are trying to trick users into giving up their personal information.

    Experts say more than one billion Google Calendar users could be targeted in the scam, which all starts with an invitation.

    Users have recently reported getting odd and unexpected invites, which pop up as a notification in Google’s app. Once users click an invite, they are taken to a page requesting some of their personal information.

    In an online forum, Google said it is working diligently to resolve the issue, saying in a statement the company is “deeply committed to protecting our users from spam” and is “investing in new ways for users to identify and block spammers.”

    Top News: Turkey, Kurds Battle Over Key Border Town, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Turkey, Kurds Battle Over Key Border Town, Typhoon Hagibis, More
    Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

    What can you do to prevent fake invites from popping in?

    You can change your setting to keep invites you haven’t accepted from automatically being added to your calendar.

    Here’s how:

    1. Open Google Calendar on your computers (calendar.google.com)

    2. Click on the settings menu in the top right

    3. In the “general” tab, click Event Settings > Automatically add invitations

    Turkish Military Convoy Crosses Into Syria

    [NATL] Turkish Military Convoy Crosses Into Syria

    A Turkish military convoy carrying tanks and additional soldiers crossed into Syria Monday. Syrian troops, meanwhile, entered several northern towns and villages near the border as Turkey's army marched south, raising concerns of clashes.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

    4. Select, “No, only show invitations to which I have responded.”

    5. Scroll down to the “View Options” section and uncheck the box that says “Show declined events.”

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices