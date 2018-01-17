Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November

This Dec. 7, 2017, file photo shows a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoin alongside U.S. dollars in London.

Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, with more than $36 billion of value being wiped off the cryptocurrency in the last day, CNBC reported.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,958.31 at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and was down almost 12 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. It recovered by 7:45 a.m. to $10,551.48.

The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was Nov. 30. And last month, it soared to a record high of $19,343. However, bitcoin has since been on a gradual decline and is now down 48 percent from that all-time high.

