Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November

The cryptocurrency soared to a record high of $19,343 last month

Published at 8:22 AM EST on Jan 17, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, File
    This Dec. 7, 2017, file photo shows a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoin alongside U.S. dollars in London.

    Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, with more than $36 billion of value being wiped off the cryptocurrency in the last day, CNBC reported.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,958.31 at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and was down almost 12 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. It recovered by 7:45 a.m. to $10,551.48.

    More than $36 billion of value was wiped off of the cryptocurrency in the last day.

    The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was Nov. 30. And last month, it soared to a record high of $19,343. However, bitcoin has since been on a gradual decline and is now down 48 percent from that all-time high.

