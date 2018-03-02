Alexa? Are you there?

Amazon Echo devices weren't working across the country Friday in what appeared to be an Alexa-related outage.

Some users who posed questions to the voice-activated and internet-connected personal assistants were being told the devices weren't working, with phrases like, "Sorry, I'm having trouble understanding right now. Please try a little later."

The website DownDetector, which tracks web outages, noted a spike in problems with the Alexa service starting at 9:39 a.m. ET.

#ShibSibs' Sibling Dynamics and Life After the Olympics

Siblings and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani visits NBC after winning bronze at Pyeongchang to talk about their unique sibling dynamics, future goals and life after the Olympics. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

NBC has reached out to Amazon to inquire about the possible outage.

Celebrities like Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins haven't started taking over for Alexa in real time, as Amazon's Super Bowl ad proposed.

