Alexa? Are you there?
Amazon Echo devices weren't working across the country Friday in what appeared to be an Alexa-related outage.
Some users who posed questions to the voice-activated and internet-connected personal assistants were being told the devices weren't working, with phrases like, "Sorry, I'm having trouble understanding right now. Please try a little later."
The website DownDetector, which tracks web outages, noted a spike in problems with the Alexa service starting at 9:39 a.m. ET.
NBC has reached out to Amazon to inquire about the possible outage.
Celebrities like Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins haven't started taking over for Alexa in real time, as Amazon's Super Bowl ad proposed.