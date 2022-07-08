Your Guide to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fans of basketball continue to be entertained as the WNBA heads to Chicago for All-Star weekend.

Some of the game’s biggest stars will face off for a weekend of entertainment and in celebration of the league’s top talents.

Here’s all the information you need to know about who’s who at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Where is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA will head to Chicago this weekend where Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky, will play host to the All-Star events.

What is the voting process for the WNBA All-Star teams?

The WNBA All-Star selections are based on a voting system made up of fans, members of the media and players. Fans made up 50% of the vote, with the media and players adding 25% each to round the total.

Voting ran from June 3-20.

How are the WNBA All-Star teams determined?

The top-two fan vote recipients were named team captains. After getting co-captains, the two lead captains selected from the remaining 18 All-Stars.

Who are the team captains for the WNBA All-Star Game?

Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson -- the top-two fan vote recipients -- are headlining the event as team captains.

They’re joined by Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles as co-captains. Bird and Fowles both announced their upcoming retirements at the end of this season. Bird is in her 19th season in the league, while Fowles is ending 14-year career.

Who were the top vote getters?

The WNBA didn’t confirm who the top vote-getters were beyond Stewart and Wilson. However, they did release an initial fan vote on June 10, just before the midway point of the voting period.

Wilson and Stewart already led the pack at that point, followed by Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum.

The biggest surprise in the leadup to the weekend was the exclusion of six-time WNBA All-Star Elena Delle Donne off the final roster.

In the initial reported fan vote from June 10, Delle Donne recorded 13,626 votes, good for fifth among all WNBA players. Ten days later, when the final fan, media and players votes were tallied, Delle Donne missed the 22-member cut.

Who are the favorites to win MVP at the WNBA All-Star Game?

Don’t be surprised if the race for the MVP trophy comes down to a battle between team captains. Both Wilson and Stewart -- four-time WNBA Stars -- have a league MVP trophy to their name, but are yet to capture the All-Star Game MVP honors.

Wilson is averaging a double-double for the Aces, with 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Wilson was named WNBA MVP in 2020.

Meanwhile, Stewart enters the All-Star break recording averages of 21 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The two-time WNBA champion was also the 2018 league MVP.

Of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game roster, only two enter with MVP honors. Parker won in 2013, while playing with the Los Angeles Sparks. Reigning All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale is also looking to defend her title.

Who has the most WNBA All-Star MVP?

Maya Moore and Lisa Leslie lead the pack for most WNBA All-Star MVP awards at three. Leslie won the award at the inaugural event in 1999 and followed up with MVP appearances in 2001 and 2002. Moore won her three-straight awards from 2015 to 2017, before taking a hiatus from basketball in 2019 to focus on social justice reform in the criminal justice system.

Who is playing in the WNBA All-Star Game?

The rosters of the two teams are below:

Team Wilson

Starters:

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (Captain)

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx (Co-Captain)*

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty*

Reserves:

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hambry, Las Vegas Aces

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Natasha Howard, New York Liberty

* = Originally drafted by Team Stewart, but traded to Team Wilson

Team Stewart

Starters:

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Captain)

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm (Co-Captain)**

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks**

Reserves:

Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky

** = Originally drafted by Team Wilson, but traded to Team Stewart

Where is Brittney Griner at the WNBA All-Star Game?

Griner remains in Russian custody, after being arrested in February on allegations of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Her trial began July 1 and pressure continues to mount on the Biden White House to win her release.

A full timeline of Griner’s detainment and efforts to retrieve her from Russian custody is available here.

The WNBA named Griner an honorary All-Star and starter ahead of the weekend. The 6-foot-8 center, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, has appeared in seven previous All-Star Games.