Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.

It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.

Oh, and will it go on. The first game of the round of 16 features a young and hungry American team making plenty of noise at home and abroad against a veteran Netherlands squad that finished as the World Cup runner-up in 2010.

From there, the knockout stage will include plenty of other World Cup upstarts. Australia, Senegal, Morocco -- who had those three nations advancing out of Group play?

Of course, the fun journey of one nation means the despair of another who's run has come to an early end. Let's take a see who has packed their bags and left Qatar.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup?

These are the countries that have been eliminated from the 2022 tournament so far.

Group A: Ecuador, Qatar

Group B: Iran, Wales

Group C: Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Group D: Tunisia, Denmark

Group E: Costa Rica, Germany

Group F: Canada, Belgium

Groups G and H conclude the final day of Group play in Qatar on Friday.

Brazil, Switzerland, Portugal, and Ghana are set to advance from those matches. That leaves Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Uruguay on the outside looking in.

Of course, a lot can change over the next 24 hours.