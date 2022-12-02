Switzerland

Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale

The Group G finale between Serbia and Switzerland is tied at 1-1 after two quick goals in the first half

By Kristen Conti

Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game.

In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

And seven minutes later, Serbia’s Aleksander Mitrovic whipped a header straight past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to tie up the match 1-1.

Then in the 35th minute, Serbia took the 2-1 lead as Dusan Vlahovic swiveled in for a kick that went too far to the right for Kobel to handle.

Shortly after, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo equalized the score to 2-2 thanks to beautiful passing between Manuel Akanji and Silvan Widmer in the 43rd minute.

