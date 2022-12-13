Messi and Co. are off to the Finals.

The Albicelestes defeated Luka Modric and Croatia 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina took the early lead and closed out the first half 2-0.

It all started with Lionel Messi, who converted on a penalty after Julián Álvarez drew a foul and was taken out by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Messi proceeded to complete the PK against Livaković in the 34th minute.

This was followed up by back to back goals from Álvarez in the 39th and 69th minute, respectively, to seal the game.

Now, Argentina will make its sixth World Cup Finals appearance and fans immediately took to social media to sure to join in the celebration after the win.

Just a thoroughly dominant performance by Argentina. Once Messi scored that penalty, it never felt that Croatia had a chance to get back into the game. — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) December 13, 2022

Despite being a semi final game,



This game has been the easiest for Argentina in all the 6 games they have played so far. — Barça Principal 🕒 (@BarcaPrincipal) December 13, 2022

That defeat against Saudi Arabia seems a long time ago for Argentina. Into the final they go #FIFAWorldCup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/CzLykGI6Hi — YouWager.lv (@YouWager_FF) December 13, 2022

Messi is having the time of his life out there! — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) December 13, 2022

GOAT Messi takes Argentina into another world cup final.. — Muhammad Waqar (@MWaqarAfridi) December 13, 2022

Messi is single handedly carrying this bang average team to the World Cup final. He did the same in 2014, and he’s doing it again now, and in historical fashion.



9 goal contributions in 6 games, breaths gasp and time stops when he receives possession - you can hear a pin drop 🐐 — EBL (@EBL2017) December 13, 2022

Ronaldo watching Messi light up the semis like... pic.twitter.com/Q7Rk9zuPUT — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ (@Jiji_Byte) December 13, 2022

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric also received love from fans on Twitter after leaving the pitch in what may be his last World Cup appearance of his career.

Comes off to a standing ovation. Modric ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/DZy8B9E7kf — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) December 13, 2022

Luka Modric off to a standing ovation from even Argentina fans. Bro stacking up on standing ovations at almost every stadium he has played. — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 13, 2022

Seeing Luka Modric get knocked out of his last ever World Cup but Lionel Messi gets one last dance in the final pic.twitter.com/aZ5FgD4Iav — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 13, 2022

Even Argentina fans are giving Luka Modric a standing ovation. That’s true greatness. — TC (@totalcristiano) December 13, 2022

Argentina will face off against the winner of the Morocco-France semifinals clash that will kick off on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.