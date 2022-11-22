Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end.

The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the statement read.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

The move comes shortly after Ronaldo’s scathing interview with Piers Morgan just before the 2022 World Cup break where the 37-year-old Portuguese star slammed a number of figures associated with the Manchester club after being frustrated over a lack of playing time.

Ronaldo, who rose to prominence with United from 2003-2009 and returned to the team in 2021, said he felt unwanted and “betrayed” in the interview, among a number of other fierce quotes.

“Honestly I should not say that. I don’t know. I don’t care. People should always listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I felt that some people don’t want me here. Not only this year but last year too,” Ronaldo said after being asked if he felt United was trying to move on from him.

Ronaldo has just one goal in 10 league appearances and two goals and two assists in six UEFA Europa League appearances. Over the summer, he had been seeking a move to a team in the Champions League since United missed out, but no club came in with a transfer offer.

All Premier League players have a term in their contracts that states they are not allowed to “write or say anything which is likely to bring the club… into disrepute… or cause damage to the club.”

Now a free agent, Ronaldo is able to sign with any team that makes an approach for him, which will likely happen after Portugal’s run concludes in Qatar.

Portugal kicks off its journey in the World Cup on Thursday against Ghana at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.