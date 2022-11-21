How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar.

We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.

Now it is time for Group G to get its show on the road, and it begins with Switzerland and Cameroon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first Group G match of the tournament:

When is Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland and Cameroon will face off on Thursday, Nov. 24.

What time is the Switzerland vs. Cameroon World Cup match?

Kickoff for Switzerland-Cameroon is set for 1 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Switzerland vs. Cameroon match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Switzerland vs. Cameroon match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).