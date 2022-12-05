What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain.

Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.

Morocco topped Group F after wins over Belgium and Canada and a draw with Croatia, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

The team will now look to secure the first knockout stage victory in the nation's history. But they enter the match as a considerable underdog.

That's because Spain, the 2010 World Cup champs, fell to runner-up in Group E after a stunning loss to Japan in its group stage finale.

Morocco will have to find a way to overcome Spain’s ability to dominate possession through its meticulous passing attack and hope that La Furia Roja doesn’t peak in the knockout stage.

Here’s how to watch Morocco and Spain in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the Morocco and Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Morocco and Spain will face off on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

What time is the Morocco and Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Morocco and Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Morocco and Spain will play at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch the Morocco and Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Morocco and Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Morocco vs. Spain - Round of 16 | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock