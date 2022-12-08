Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar.

The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.

Argentina dominated the rest of group play, beating Mexico and Poland to earn the top spot in Group C. The team proceeded to take care of business against Australia in the round of 16, setting up an intriguing quarterfinals tilt against the Netherlands.

The Oranje won Group A with victories over Senegal and Qatar to go along with a tie against Ecuador. The team proceeded to eliminate the U.S. men’s national team with a 3-1 triumph in the round of 16, putting itself in the quarterfinals for the third time in 12 years.

Will Messi move one step closer to a coveted title, or will the Dutch put an end to his World Cup career? Here is everything to know for the highly anticipated quarterfinals showdown:

When is Argentina vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina and the Netherlands will face one another on Friday, Dec. 9.

What time is Argentina vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time) at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

How to watch Argentina vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Argentina vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Argentina vs. Netherlands?

All eyes will be on Messi. The 35-year-old forward has been on fire in Qatar, tallying three goals in Argentina’s first four matches. Elsewhere on Argentina’s roster, Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister have also scored thus far.

While Argentina is seeing a star come to the end of his World Cup career, a phenom has stepped into the spotlight for the Netherlands. Cody Gakpo scored all three group play matches, putting himself in contention for the Golden Boot at 23 years old. While he was left off the scoresheet against the USMNT, Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries carried the offense with one goal apiece.

Who will the winner of Argentina vs. Netherlands play in the semifinals?

One of the biggest rivalries in all of soccer could be rekindled at the World Cup stage for the first time in 32 years.

The winner of Argentina-Netherlands will face the winner of Brazil-Croatia in the first 2022 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Argentina and Brazil have squared off in the World Cup four times with Brazil winning twice, Argentina winning once and the two sides tying once.