Goncalo Ramos, Portugal Dominate Switzerland 6-1 in Round of 16 Matchup

Portugal is catching fire at the right time.

Against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win off the back of a Goncalo Ramos hat trick.

Ramos, who got the start over Cristiano Ronaldo after manager Fernando Santos benched the star, scored goals in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes. He also logged an assist on Raphael Guerreiro's goal in the 55th minute.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pepe also made history with his 33rd-minute header, becoming the second-oldest goalscorer in any World Cup and the oldest to score in the knockout rounds at 39 years, 283 days.

Ramos scored his second when he cut inside Eray Comert, a halftime injury substitute for the Swiss, and got the first touch past Sommer.

Just four minutes later, Ramos laid the ball off to left back Raphael Guerreiro in transition for the team's fourth goal of the game, and Guerreiro's first of the tournament.

The Benfica striker sealed his hat trick in the 67th minute when he broke free past the Swiss backline and dinked it over Sommer with a cool, calm and collected finish.

Rafael Leao drove the dagger through the Swiss' heart with a ridiculous curling strike in the second minute of stoppage time to finalize the score at 6-1.

Switzerland's lone goal came from center back Manuel Akanji in the 58th minute when he found a loose ball at the back post off a corner kick, which had made the scoreline 4-1.

With the win, Portugal now moves on to face the 2022 darkhorse nation Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.