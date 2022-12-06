Portugal

Goncalo Ramos, Portugal Dominate Switzerland 6-1 in Round of 16 Matchup

Ramos scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-1 drubbing over the Swiss on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Portugal is catching fire at the right time.

Against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win off the back of a Goncalo Ramos hat trick.

Ramos, who got the start over Cristiano Ronaldo after manager Fernando Santos benched the star, scored goals in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes. He also logged an assist on Raphael Guerreiro's goal in the 55th minute.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pepe also made history with his 33rd-minute header, becoming the second-oldest goalscorer in any World Cup and the oldest to score in the knockout rounds at 39 years, 283 days.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

Switzerland 23 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win

Morocco 56 mins ago

Is Morocco the Team of Destiny in the 2022 World Cup?

Ramos scored his second when he cut inside Eray Comert, a halftime injury substitute for the Swiss, and got the first touch past Sommer.

Just four minutes later, Ramos laid the ball off to left back Raphael Guerreiro in transition for the team's fourth goal of the game, and Guerreiro's first of the tournament.

The Benfica striker sealed his hat trick in the 67th minute when he broke free past the Swiss backline and dinked it over Sommer with a cool, calm and collected finish.

Rafael Leao drove the dagger through the Swiss' heart with a ridiculous curling strike in the second minute of stoppage time to finalize the score at 6-1.

Switzerland's lone goal came from center back Manuel Akanji in the 58th minute when he found a loose ball at the back post off a corner kick, which had made the scoreline 4-1.

With the win, Portugal now moves on to face the 2022 darkhorse nation Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

PortugalSwitzerland
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us