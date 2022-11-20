Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

VAR is back for the second straight World Cup, assisting referees on penalty calls and goals. Here’s a look at every VAR moment at the 2022 World Cup

By Charlotte Edmonds

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.
NBC Universal, Inc.

VAR – or video assistant referee – is picking up right where it left off. 

The controversial video review system debuted on the World Cup stage in 2018, overturning 17 of 20 incorrect calls in Russia. It was generally well received at the time, but four years and a lot of club matches later, the tide seems to have turned.

Despite some fans complaining about the interference and change of pace, FIFA is certainly leaning into the technology. In the tournament opener, officials took all of three minutes to put their call to the test.

Here’s a look at all goals reviewed by VAR at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Match 1: Enner Valencia opens the tournament with a goal in the third minute for Ecuador

Ecuador dominated possession from the opening whistle and managed to play the ball in dangerous territory by the third minute of play. With players scrambling around the box, Ecuadorian defender Felix Torres landed a bicycle kick across the net and towards the head of teammate Enner Valencia. 

VAR was quickly put to use and Torres was ultimately called offside.

Verdict: No goal (offside)

