Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea

Brazil isn't messing around.

In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found its way to Vini Jr. with no defenders around, and he was able to convert.

Just a few moments later in the 13th minute, Brazil was awarded a penalty kick when Richarlison was fouled in the box.

Neymar, in his first game back after injuring his ankle in the opener, stepped up and gave Brazil a 2-0 lead. He took a massive stutter step, leaving South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu with little chance to stop the shot into the right corner.

Neymar now has 76 career goals for Brazil -- one shy of Pelé for the most ever in the storied country's history.

Brazil's third goal was its most visually appealing. The squad put on a beautiful passing display, with Richarlison finishing things off for yet another score.

Brazil was heavily favored entering the match, and experts appear to have been correct in that judgment.