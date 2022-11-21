All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup

It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over.

Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin.

And the boys did not disappoint. In an exciting start, the United States clinched the first goal in the game against Wales.

Since the U.S. is back in action, it only seems appropriate that we keep track of the magic. Here’s every goal scored by the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

1. Timothy Weah, U.S.-Wales on Monday, Nov. 21

TIM WEAH FIRES THE #USMNT INTO THE LEAD!!!! pic.twitter.com/22UskKfOvo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 21, 2022

The United States’ eight-year World Cup drought came to a close on Monday during their first round-robin match against fellow Group B opponents Wales. Despite several cards in the beginning of play, it’s safe to say, the red, white and blue entered the match with undeniable focus.

In the 35th minute, Timothy Weah scored the first goal for the United States in eight years. Christian Pulisic assisted the winger for a clean shot past Welsh goalie Wayne Hennessey.

This is the first World Cup assist for Pulisic who is making his tournament debut.

After an intense Group B match, the USMNT and Wales tied at 1-1 in their World Cup opener.