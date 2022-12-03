2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams

The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight.

The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup.

Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup, scored a goal to help Argentina defeat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16.

Denzel Dumfries recorded a goal and two assists in the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory over the United States as the Dutch won a knockout stage game for the third time in the last four World Cups.

With the stage now set for Argentina and the Netherlands, the next quarterfinal matchup will be determined on Sunday as the round of 16 continues with France against Poland and England against Senegal.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the quarterfinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When are the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 in Qatar.

The only match to be determined through Saturday is Argentina against the Netherlands, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

The remaining matchups will be determined as the round of 16 continues through Dec. 6. The winner of Japan and Croatia will play the winner of Brazil and South Korea. On the opposite side of the bracket, the winner of England and Senegal will play the winner of France and Poland, and the winner of Morocco and Spain will play the winner of Portugal and Switzerland. Dates and times for those matches are to be determined.

When is the Argentina vs. Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Argentina and the Netherlands will face off on Friday, Dec. 9.

What time is the Argentina vs. Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Argentina vs. Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Argentina and the Netherlands will play at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Argentina vs. Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Argentina/Netherlands - Quarterfinals | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock