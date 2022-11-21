The Local Guys Playing for USMNT in 2022 World Cup

While the rest of the United States is cheering on the USA Men's Soccer team in Qatar, folks in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have something a little more to cheer about.

United States Men's Soccer midfielder Brenden Aaronson is a native of Medford, New Jersey, and on the USMNT roster at the 2022 World Cup.

Aaronson, a winger for English Premier League squad Leeds United, attended Shawnee High School for one year before being selected to join the Philadelphia Union's YSC Academy and going on to play for Bethlehem Steel FC and the Union.

Aaronson is the second most expensive U.S. soccer player after his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United cost Leeds $30.2 million, that's just behind Hershey, Pennsylvania, native and USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic whose transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea cost $65 million.

Pulisic, a U.S. Soccer team forward, never made it to his local high school. After his time at Central Dauphin Middle School he joined the U.S. Soccer's U-17 Residency Program, taking classes and training.

Now you have even more reason to cheer on the U.S. National Team in Qatar!