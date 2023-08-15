Here's when to see the 2023 Women's World Cup final

After a grueling and intense month of soccer, one deserving soccer team will be crowned champion of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Through the tournament's group stage and into the knockout rounds, soccer fans saw history in the making.

Spain has had two historic wins on the way to its first Women’s World Cup final. The country had never won a quarterfinals match prior to the 2023 tournament. La Roja checked that box off besting the Netherlands, 2-1. The win over Sweden in the semis was also a first for the national women’s team.

As we await the winner of the Australia-England semifinal to determine the last finalist, let's take a look at when the championship match will be:

When is the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

The Women's World Cup final will be played on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT. The game will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Who is in the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

The only team that has booked a spot in the Women's World Cup final as of Tuesday is Spain.

La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal match.

When is the third-place Women's World Cup match?

The third-place match will take place on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET. The game will take place at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Sweden awaits the loser of England-Australia.