How Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas surprised Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is used to being swarmed by throngs of adoring fans at Indiana Fever games. But this time it was Clark’s turn to feel starstruck.

Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas, who have won a combined 16 Olympic medals, surprised Clark at a Fever game in August.

"We were hiding next to their locker room and waiting for them to run out," Thomas said. "The entire team was floored and Caitlin was so shocked."

Clark profusely thanked Biles and Thomas for showing up to support the team. Biles and Thomas expressed how proud they were of Clark.

"It's so fun to see the support and excitement that athletes have for one another," Thomas said.

Clark has been far from Thomas' only celebrity encounter since winning three track medals -- all gold -- in Paris.

Thomas served as a presenter at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, roamed pit lane at Formula 1 Austin and even interviewed Nicki Minaj.

"I feel like I'm living a different life that I did before the Paris Olympics," Thomas said. "One of the challenges will be getting back into the consistency of training for next year's world championships and balancing all this new stuff I get to do with keeping my head down and making sure that I maintain my legacy on the track."

Thomas' next adventure will be serving as the Grand Marshall for the TCS New York City Marathon, produced by New York Road Runners, on Nov. 3. She will welcome runners to the start line on the Verrazano Bridge and greet winners as they cross the finish line in Central Park.

But don’t expect to see the sprinter running 26.2 miles herself anytime soon.

"The longest that I've ever run continuously, truthfully, would be one mile," Thomas admitted. "I have done a 5K before, but I took some breaks walking and whatnot."