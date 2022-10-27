Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show

Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

They will be joined from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. by Cataldi’s longtime co-host Rhea Hughes, who WIP Brand Manager Rod Lakin described as "the best morning anchor in the country," as well as Cataldi's longtime producer, Joe Weachter. James Seltzer, producer of the midday show, will also shift to mornings.

Al Morganti, 69, who has been Cataldi’s co-host for all 31 years of the show’s run, will not be part of the reconfigured morning lineup. David Yadgaroff, Philadelphia market manager for WIP parent company Audacy, and WIP Brand Manager Rod Lakin said during Thursday's announcement that Morganti, who has been with the station for 35 years, will have another role at the station that has yet to be defined. Morganti joked that he is looking forward to sleeping in.

“The way you have juggled all the other jobs you have and still … never once been late for all these years, God bless you for that,” Cataldi told Morganti, according to PBJ.com. “I love that you are staying on to WIP because he's part of the whole thing. This show is nothing without that man. I'm saying it right now. He has made every major decision about what we were going to do, including the bad ones like Wing Bowl.”

Perhaps Morganti's new role could be middays, where DeCamara and Ritchie leave a hole. Audacy said it will name a new team of midday hosts in the coming months.

