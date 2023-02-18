NBA All Star Weekend

Will Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Ever Do NBA Slam Dunk Contest? Here's What They Said

Williamson and Morant gave different answers when asked if they'd ever partake in the Slam Dunk Contest

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will Ja, Zion ever do Slam Dunk Contest? Here's what they said originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been a while since an NBA superstar has competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

But that could change in 2024.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams told Complex Sports at All-Star Weekend in Utah that he "puts heavy consideration" into participating in the Slam Dunk Contest. The former No. 1 overall pick added that if he's ever going to enter the event, it would probably be next year in Indianapolis.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Williamson would certainly add juice to a contest that's been mostly lackluster in recent years. The last time a player competed in both the All-Star Game and Slam Dunk Contest was Victor Oladipo in 2018.

You could make the argument that the last time a player with similar star power as Williamson participated was Blake Griffin in 2011. The 2014 contest featured Damian Lillard, Paul George and John Wall but it was a team format. George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine also competed since 2011, but they weren't at the time the kind of megastar that Williamson currently is.

NBA

Who Is in the 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest and How to Watch

NBA

Ranking the 10 Best NBA Slam Dunk Contest Dunks of All Time

While Williamson has left the Slam Dunk Contest door open, the same can't be said for one of his fellow 2019 draft class members.

High-flying Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant told reporters in Utah that the event isn't in his future.

Saturday night's Slam Dunk Contest includes Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Mac McClung.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA All Star WeekendNBA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us