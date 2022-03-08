Will Ferrell Surprises Klay Thompson With Famous Jackie Moon Outfit

Will Ferrell surprises Klay with famous Jackie Moon outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Upon first glance, fans in attendance for Tuesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center were treated to a rare sighting of two of basketball's greatest shooters together in the same room.

Klay Thompson and his alter-ego, Jackie Moon.

Prior to tipoff, actor Will Ferrell, who played one of Klay Thompson's favorite characters in the movie "Semi-Pro," made an appearance at Chase Center dressed as Jackie Moon.

JACKIE MOON IS IN THE BUILDING 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/xg2EbexG6x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Klay scores over his hero Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/ji2vfeTmIx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

There's a new Splash Bro in town.



JACKIE. MOON. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/sbZBs7n1YK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Flashback to October 29, 2018, a memorable night where Thompson drained an NBA record 14 3-pointers in a win over the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors' guard famously credited the headband he wore for part of the game and revealed his love for the movie Semi-Pro, from which he took inspiration from.

"I looked like Jackie Moon out there, so I was feeling good," Thompson told reporters that night. "He's one of my favorite characters in all of sports movies, so that's probably why I broke the record."

A couple of days later, Thompson took it to the next level.

Fast forward to September of 2021, Thompson is working his way back to the court after a two-plus year absence, once again drawing inspiration from Semi-Pro by teasing a headband look for the upcoming season.

Klay says he’s going full Jackie Moon this year 😂



[via @klaythompson] pic.twitter.com/tVdK8i7DYu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 4, 2021

After failing to make the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Thompson's Warriors teammates trolled him with a No. 77 jersey, signifying his place on the list, while also doubling as a Jackie Moon jersey.

Klay repping a Jackie Moon 77 jersey 🤣pic.twitter.com/6OvUB8oPTh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2021

On Tuesday night against the Clippers, it all came full-circle.

They say to never meet your heroes, but if there's one person who can break Thompson out of his current slump, it's Flint Tropics' player, coach and owner, Jackie moon.