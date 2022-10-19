Why Warriors' Glamorous 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings Are So Unique

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings.

"The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."

Look closer, though, and each sparkling ring tells a story -- the tale of the Warriors hitting resume on their dynasty in the Bay.

"The journey matters," Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob told ESPN. "That is the story you are trying to tell with any ring. The ring itself is cool, it's flashy. But what it really is, is the physical manifestation of the journey. It's supposed to remind you of everything you went through."

Every last detail of the ring -- the fourth for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala -- represents part of the dynasty's odyssey.

It's the first championship ring in all of sports to primarily be made up of yellow diamonds. The 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds represent the Warriors' 16 playoff wins over the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics last summer.

“We went with yellow-gold because we consider this the golden era," ring creator Jason Arasheben told NBC Bay Area. "This is a unique dynasty with the four players they have over here. A golden era is defined as an era that is full of accomplishment, of happiness. That is exactly what this is."

Just like general manager Bob Myers constructing a championship roster, the rings are all about the details. There are seven carats of yellow diamonds to represent the franchise's seven titles, and 43 baguettes in the bridge of the ring, referencing Curry's 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

"What makes this ring different than any other ring in championship history is it’s unique to each individual owner," Arasheben said.

Twisting the championship ring reveals a secret compartment that includes the number of trophies each player has won. For Thompson, Curry, Green and Iguodala, that number is four. Kevon Looney has three. For youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, it's one.

"The team won this championship together, but we have four players who are very special," Lacob told ESPN.

The Warriors officially turned the page to the new season Tuesday night, putting last year's magical run through the playoffs in the rearview mirror.

But championship banners hang forever. As do championship rings, no matter the size.