Who is Trevor Siemian? Meet the Saints New Quarterback

Halloween was a backup quarterback-fright fest for football fans everywhere in Week 8, with Mike White and Cooper Rush getting wins in their respective first career starts for the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys.



Yet nobody spooked NFL observers on Sunday more than Trevor Siemian, who came on in relief of Jameis Winston and scored another big win for backup quarterbacks everywhere -- leading the New Orleans Saints to a shocking 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unlike White and Rush, Siemian did not start the game for the Saints. However, it was far from the 29-year-old quarterback's first action in the National Football League.

Here's a look at Trevor Siemian's resume as he climbs up the New Orleans Saints QB depth chart:

Where did Trevor Siemian go to college?

Trevor Siemian attended Northwestern University.

During his Big 10 career, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

When was Trevor Siemian drafted?

The Denver Broncos selected Siemian with the 250th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

What round was Trevor Siemian drafted in?

Siemian is a seventh-round draft pick.

He was part of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. Siemian was inactive for the game.

When did Trevor Siemian make his NFL debut?

Trevor Siemian started Week 1 of the 2016 NFL season for the Denver Broncos in a rematch of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

He won his first NFL start, completing 18 of 26 passes for one touchdown and leading the Broncos to a 21-20 win over the Panthers.

What is Trevor Siemian's career record as a starter?

Siemian is 13-12 as a starting NFL QB and has an above .500 record when given the first-team reps.

With the Broncos, he was 9-3 at home in Denver. He lost his lone start as the New York Jets quarterback at home in 2019.

What is the Saints quarterback depth chart?

Taysom Hill is the presumed starter when healthy.

The Saints backup quarterback was sidelined in Week 8's win with a concussion.

Head coach Sean Payton gave no indication on Monday if Hill could return to the field this week.

Behind Hill on the Saints depth chart at quarterback is Siemian.

Who is the Saints third-string quarterback?

New Orleans' third-string quarterback is Ian Book.

The Saints drafted the former Notre Dame QB in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.