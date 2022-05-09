Who is the youngest player in the NBA? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When it comes to teenage jobs, it doesn’t get much tougher than competing against the best basketball players in the world.

Every year, a handful of teenagers enter the NBA. Years before they are allowed to have a legal drink in the U.S., those young players are thrown into the spotlight in front of full arenas and a national audience.

Of all the players in the league this season, which one was the youngest? And how does his age compare to the youngest player to ever debut in the NBA?

Here’s a look at the youngest players from this season and league history:

Who is the youngest current player in the NBA?

Joshua Primo was the youngest player in the NBA this season. Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Primo made his NBA debut at 18 years, 300 days old on Oct. 20 against the Orlando Magic.

Here’s a look at the 10 youngest players to take the court in the 2021-22 season listed by their birthday:

Joshua Primo, San Antonio Spurs: Dec. 24, 2002 Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder: Oct. 10, 2002 Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors : Oct. 6, 2002 Jaden Springer, Philadelphia 76ers : Sept. 25, 2002 J.T. Thor, Charlotte Hornets: Aug. 26, 2002 Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: July 25, 2002 Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors: May 31, 2002 Keon Johnson, Portland Trail Blazers: March 10, 2002 Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets: March 9, 2002 Daishen Nix, Houston Rockets: Feb. 13, 2002

Kuminga made history in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. At 19 years, 213 days old, the Golden State forward became the youngest player since 1971 to start a postseason game. He also joined Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tony Parker as the only teenagers to score 18-plus points in a playoff game.

Who is the youngest player in NBA history?

Andrew Bynum is the youngest player to ever check into an NBA game. He made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 2, 2005, just six days after his 18th birthday.

Two Hall of Famers are among the 10 youngest players in league history. Here they are listed by their age when they made their debuts: