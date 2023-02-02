Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history.

The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.

After speaking with multiple teams about their defensive coordinator position, Vic Fangio has decided to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator and officially will accept the position on the Miami staff after the Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2023

Fangio taking up the Dolphins’ opening reportedly makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

Let’s take a dive into the salaries of NFL coordinators:

How much does an NFL coordinator make?

On average, NFL offensive and defensive coordinators have an annual salary of $1 million, but concrete numbers for these positions are usually not disclosed compared to more prominent positions, such as head coaches.

Certain teams in big markets have the finances to pay coordinators a larger salary than smaller markets, such as comparing the Dallas Cowboys’ pull compared to the Tennessee Titans.

Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL?

Fangio is in the lead following his acceptance of the Dolphins' position. Before becoming the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 offseason, the title belonged to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who signed a five-year contract that reportedly “eclipsed $4 million a year” at one point.

How much will Vic Fangio make as Dolphins' defensive coordinator?

The financial compensation for Fangio’s potential new gig has not yet been disclosed – and it might never – but it reportedly would last three years with a team option for a fourth year. That would align with head coach Mike McDaniel’s contract, which lasts until 2026.

How much do defensive coordinators make in the NFL?

This is also dependent on multiple factors, but the most recent highest-paid defensive coordinator, to provide context, was Todd Bowles under the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, he inked a three-year extension worth $3 million a season to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator, but a season later he took over as head coach in place of Bruce Arians.