Who is Richard Gasquet? Getting to know Nadal’s third-round opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After an eventful second-round match, Rafael Nadal will be taking center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium again on Saturday night, this time opposite Richard Gasquet.

Nadal battled back on Thursday night from losing the first set to Fabio Fognini to triumph in four sets, despite a bizarre injury. In the final set, Nadal accidentally cut himself on the nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the ground.

Nadal will be hoping for a much more straightforward match against Gasquet, a French player to whom he’s never lost. Let’s get to know Gasquet.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who is Richard Gasquet?

At 36, Gasquet is a veteran of the ATP tour – in fact, he’s only 15 days younger than Nadal. Since turning pro in 2002, he’s won 580 matches to 360 losses and earned $19.57 million. He last won an ATP title in 2018.

What is Richard Gasquet’s ranking?

Gasquet is currently ranked No. 91 in the ATP rankings. He achieved his career high of No. 7 back in 2007. In this year’s majors, he reached the second round of the Australian and French Opens and the third round of Wimbledon.

What is Rafael Nadal’s record against Richard Gasquet?

Gasquet has never won against Nadal in 17 tries so far. They last met in the second round of the 2021 French Open. (Nadal went on to lose in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic, marking only the fourth time he failed to take home the title from Roland Garros.)

Nadal has beaten Gasquet twice at the U.S. Open: in the first round in 2009, and in the semifinals in 2013, after which he beat Djokovic to win the tournament.

Has Richard Gasquet ever won a Grand Slam?

Gasquet has never made it past the semifinals of a Grand Slam. Besides the 2013 U.S. Open, he has reached the semifinals twice at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2015.