Who has won the most Stanley Cups? Here's a full list of every NHL champion

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is in full swing.
Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are battling Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers, with both teams seeking their first ever championship.
With the series underway, it's a good time to look back at some NHL history. Including the Golden Knights and Panthers, 12 of the 32 NHL franchises have yet to win a Stanley Cup.
Here's a full breakdown of the all-time Stanley Cup winners:
Stanley Cup winners by year
Here's a year-by-year look at the Stanley Cup winners, dating all the way back to 1927:
2022: Colorado Avalanche
2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
2019: St. Louis Blues
2018: Washington Capitals
2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
2015: Chicago Blackhawks
2014: Los Angeles Kings
2013: Chicago Blackhawks
2012: Los Angeles Kings
2011: Boston Bruins
2010: Chicago Blackhawks
2009: Pittsburgh Penguins
2008: Detroit Red Wings
2007: Anaheim Ducks
2006: Carolina Hurricanes
2005: Lockout, no Stanley Cup held
2004: Tampa Bay Lightning
2003: New Jersey Devils
2002: Detroit Red Wings
2001: Colorado Avalanche
2000: New Jersey Devils
1999: Dallas Stars
1998: Detroit Red Wings
1997: Detroit Red Wings
1996: Colorado Avalanche
1995: New Jersey Devils
1994: New York Rangers
1993: Montreal Canadiens
1992: Pittsburgh Penguins
1991: Pittsburgh Penguins
1990: Edmonton Oilers
1989: Calgary Flames
1988: Edmonton Oilers
1987: Edmonton Oilers
1986: Montreal Canadiens
1985: Edmonton Oilers
1984: Edmonton Oilers
1983: New York Islanders
1982: New York Islanders
1981: New York Islanders
1980: New York Islanders
1979: Montreal Canadiens
1978: Montreal Canadiens
1977: Montreal Canadiens
1976: Montreal Canadiens
1975: Philadelphia Flyers
1974: Philadelphia Flyers
1973: Montreal Canadiens
1972: Boston Bruins
1971: Montreal Canadiens
1970: Boston Bruins
1969: Montreal Canadiens
1968: Montreal Canadiens
1967: Toronto Maple Leafs
1966: Montreal Canadiens
1965: Montreal Canadiens
1964: Toronto Maple Leafs
1963: Toronto Maple Leafs
1962: Toronto Maple Leafs
1961: Chicago Black Hawks
1960: Montreal Canadiens
1959: Montreal Canadiens
1958: Montreal Canadiens
1957: Montreal Canadiens
1956: Montreal Canadiens
1955: Detroit Red Wings
1954: Detroit Red Wings
1953: Montreal Canadiens
1952: Detroit Red Wings
1951: Toronto Maple Leafs
1950: Detroit Red Wings
1949: Toronto Maple Leafs
1948: Toronto Maple Leafs
1947: Toronto Maple Leafs
1946: Montreal Canadiens
1945: Toronto Maple Leafs
1944: Montreal Canadiens
1943: Detroit Red Wings
1942: Toronto Maple Leafs
1941: Boston Bruins
1940: New York Rangers
1939: Boston Bruins
1938: Chicago Black Hawks
1937: Detroit Red Wings
1936: Detroit Red Wings
1935: Montreal Maroons
1934: Chicago Black Hawks
1933: New York Rangers
1932: Toronto Maple Leafs
1931: Montreal Canadiens
1930: Montreal Canadiens
1929: Boston Bruins
1928: New York Rangers
1927: Ottawa Senators
Who has won the Stanley Cup the most?
Here's a full list of how many Stanley Cup titles each active franchise has:
1. Montreal Canadiens: 24
2. Toronto Maple Leafs: 13
3. Detroit Red Wings: 11
T-4. Boston Bruins: 6
T-4. Chicago Blackhawks: 6
T-6. Edmonton Oilers: 5
T-6. Pittsburgh Penguins: 5
T-8. New York Islanders: 4
T-8. New York Rangers: 4
T-10. Colorado Avalanche: 3
T-10. New Jersey Devils: 3
T-10. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3
T-13. Los Angeles Kings: 2
T-13. Philadelphia Flyers: 2
T-15. Dallas Stars: 1
T-15. St. Louis Blues: 1
T-15. Carolina Hurricanes: 1
T-15. Anaheim Ducks: 1
T-15. Washington Capitals: 1
T-15. Calgary Flames: 1
Who has won the Stanley Cup in the last 10 years?
In the last 10 years, several teams have dominated the NHL.
The Tampa Bay Lightning lead all teams with four Stanley Cup appearances since 2013, winning twice. The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins have two wins apiece without any losses.
Here's the full breakdown over the last 10 years:
2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2
2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3
2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2
2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2
2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 2
2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2
Who has never won a Stanley Cup?
Twelve of the 32 teams have never won a Stanley Cup.
Here's the full list with their Stanley Cup Final record:
- Vancouver Canucks, 0-3
- Buffalo Sabres, 0-2
- Florida Panthers, 0-1*
- Vegas Golden Knights, 0-1*
- Ottawa Senators, 0-1
- San Jose Sharks, 0-1
- Nashville Predators, 0-1
- Columbus Blue Jackets, 0-0
- Minnesota Wild, 0-0
- Seattle Kraken, 0-0
- Winnipeg Jets, 0-0
- Arizona Coyotes, 0-0