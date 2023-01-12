Who has the most cap space in the NFL in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL season is nearing its end as we gear up for the Wild Card showdown this weekend. Starting on January 14, six games will take place – three for the AFC and three for the NFC – where 12 teams will find out their playoff fates.

With the playoffs in the works, it’s time for the league’s other 18 teams to start thinking ahead to the 2023 NFL regular season.

The franchise salary cap space is expected to exceed $220 million this year, reaching another NFL milestone up from the $208.2 cap in 2022.

Before the free agent meetings are scheduled and the checks are written, let’s take a deeper look into what salary cap space means and which teams have the most money to spend next season as of Jan. 12, 2023:

What does NFL salary cap mean?

The salary cap is an agreement between a team and its players that places a limit on the amount of money that can be spent on player contracts. This includes the player’s base salary and bonuses.

When will the salary cap be decided?

Team executives and owners gathered on Dec. 13 and 14 in Dallas for the Winter League Meeting and labor seminar where they provided an estimate on the cap. The final number will be decided by the NFL and the NFLPA in late February or early March.

Which NFL team has the most cap space in 2023?

Here are the top 10 NFL teams that have the most cap space in 2023, according to Spotrac:

1. Tennessee Titans: $131,622,439

2. Chicago Bears: $115,990,265

3. Atlanta Falcons: $56,374,608

4. New York Giants: $55,352,062

5. Cincinnati Bengals: $48,368,119

6. Seattle Seahawks: $47,517,763

7. New England Patriots: $44,114,524

8. Baltimore Ravens: $40,821,209

9. Houston Texans: $40,488,202

10. Las Vegas Raiders: $20,852,005

Which NFL team has the least cap space in 2023?

The team with the least salary cap space in 2023 is the New Orleans Saints, who are over the cap by a whopping $53,425,054, meaning they have a negative salary cap.

Can an NFL team go over the salary cap?

The NFL uses a hard cap. This means that no team in the league is allowed to spend past the cap limit for any reason whatsoever.