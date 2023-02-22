LIV Golf

Who Are the Top 20 LIV Golfers in 2023?

Here's a look at every LIV Golf member for the upcoming 2023 season and how much money they signed for

By Julia Elbaba



The 2023 season of LIV Golf is set to be packed with action yet filled with controversy.

In just a few days, golfers in the breakaway golf circuit will start up at the El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico.

Ahead of the new season, here are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and more to know about the best in the:

Who are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and what are their earnings? 

The top 20 LIV golfers and their earnings, according to Spotrac, are as follows:

  1. Dustin Johnson- $35,862,767
  2. Patrick Reed- $12,435,714
  3. Talor Gooch- $10,374,499
  4. Peter Uihlein- $9,042,785
  5. Branden Grace- $8,859,666
  6. Brooks Koepka- $8,292,500
  7. Charl Schwartzel- $8,137,000
  8. Pat Perez- $8,024,167
  9. Cameron Smith- $7,378,500
  10. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra- $6,933,000
  11. Carlos Ortiz- $6,135,314
  12. Sergio Garcia- $6,130,785
  13. Henrik Stenson- $5,566,000
  14. Louis Oosthuizen- $5,438,500
  15. Abraham Ancer-$4,611,500
  16. Paul Casey-$4,543,367
  17. Hennie du Plessis- $4,535,000
  18. Joaquin Niemann- $4,524,285
  19. Chase Koepka-$4,334,964
  20. Lee Westwood-$4,289,314

What are the LIV Golf rosters in 2023?

The 2023 LIV Golf rosters are as follows:

4Aces GC

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Pat Perez
  • Patrick Reed
  • Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

  • Richard Bland
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers GC

  • Paul Casey
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Eugenio Chacarra 
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Carlos Ortiz

HyFlyers GC

  • Phil Mickelson
  • Cameron Tringale
  • James Liot
  • Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

  • Kevin Na
  • Scott Vincent
  • Sihwan Kim
  • Danny Lee

Majesticks GC

  • Sam Horsfield
  • Ian Poulter
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Lee Westwood

RangeGoats GC

  • Bubba Watson
  • Talor Gooch
  • Harold Varner III
  • Thomas Pieters

Ripper GC

  • Matt Jones
  • Marc Leishman
  • Jediah Morgan
  • Cameron Smith

Smash GC

  • Brooks Koepka
  • Chase Koepka
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Matthew Wolff

Stinger GC

  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Branden Grace
  • Dean Burmester

Torque GC

  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Mito Periera 
  • David Puig

What is the LIV Golf controversy?

The controversy over the LIV Golf series started as soon as the idea was introduced.

Initially, the skepticism had to do with political reasons as Saudi Arabia's PIF backs the new series.

Many thought the country's motive was to restore its global image by reinstating the breakout tour.

The controversy then expanded to the PGA Tour with the focal point being around paychecks. Many stars of the PGA Tour decided to make that switch after signing hefty paychecks that they weren't getting with the traditional tour.

The controversy is still alive as players like Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy have openly criticized LIV Golf and have rallied to support the PGA.

Which golfers left the PGA for LIV?

There are numerous players that decided to make the switch from the PGA Tour to LIV. Here they are: 

  • Phil Mickelson
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Cameron Smith
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Matthew Wolff
  • Talor Gooch
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Ian Poulter
  • Lee Westwood
  • Paul Casey
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Bubba Watson
  • Marc Leishman
  • Harold Varner III
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Hudson Swafford
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Pat Perez
  • Charles Howell III
  • Kevin Na
  • Matt Jones
  • Branden Grace
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Danny Lee
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Brendan Steele
  • Mito Pereira 
  • Sebastian Munoz
