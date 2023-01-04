Who Are the Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new group of NFL players and personnel will soon be enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the 15 player finalists who made the cut for the Class of 2023, along with three senior finalists and one coach finalist.

Defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas all qualified in their first year of eligibility.

The class will be inducted during the “NFL Honors” award presentation on Thursday, Feb. 9, right before the weekend of Super Bowl 2023.

Here’s a full list of every finalist for the Class of 2023:

Here are the 15 players hoping to see themselves enshrined in Canton:

Patrick Willis , LB: 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Jared Allen, DE: 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears , 2015 Carolina Panthers

Ronde Barber, DB: 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dwight Freeney, DE: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks

Darrelle Revis, CB: 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets , 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Andre Johnson, WR: 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Joe Thomas, LT: 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

DeMarcus Ware, LB: 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys , 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

Torry Holt, WR: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Reggie Wayne, WR: 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Albert Lewis, CB: 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas, LB: 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins , 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Willie Anderson, OT: 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Darren Woodson, S: 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Who are the senior finalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Along with 15 players, three individuals were named as senior finalists for 2023:

Chuck Howley, LB: 1958-1959 Chicago Bears, 1961-1973 Dallas Cowboys,

Joe Klecko, DE: 1977-1987 New York Jets, 1988 Indianapolis Colts

Ken Riley, CB: 1969-1983 Cincinnati Bengals

Who is the coaching finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Don Coryell is the coach/contributor finalist in 2023. Coryell, who died in 2010 at the age of 85, coached football from 1950 to 1986, with his last two stops being with NFL franchises. He coached the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973 to 1977 and the San Diego Chargers from 1978 to 1986. He has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist six times prior.