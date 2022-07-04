White Sox' Liam Hendriks Calls for Change After Highland Park Tragedy

Hendriks calls for change after Highland Park tragedy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks called for change in wake of Monday’s tragedy in Highland Park.

A mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Parade Monday morning left six dead and at least two dozen injured.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Something needs to change,” Hendriks told reporters. “Something needs to be done, something needs to happen, because there’s way too many people losing their lives.

“It’s not only about the people that lose their lives. The families of that, the tragedy they go through, the entire community when people are concerned about leaving the house, concerned about doing the day-to-day things of going to work or any number of these things.”

Monday’s shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m., and, as of early evening, the gunman’s whereabouts remained unknown. An active search is underway.

The White Sox released a statement Monday afternoon expressing the organization’s “deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of [Monday's] horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy."

After consulting with MLB, Monday night’s game against the Twins will be played, the Sox said. Postgame fireworks have been canceled.

When asked for his view on American gun culture, Hendriks, who’s Australian, called it “baffling.”

“That’s what America is known for,” Hendriks said. “There’s a lot of things that are good over here, but you look at the negatives and it's just the complete...

"I can walk into a store as a non-American and buy a handgun in certain states. That baffles me. I had to take a driving test when I was over here.

“I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.”

Hendriks added “we really need to reflect on what’s going on."

"Too many people are dying and it’s no excuse to be on this side or that side," he said. "That’s no excuse. At some point, things need to get done.

"It’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending because there’s two drastically different sides.

"Something needs to change, something needs to happen, and it needs to happen quick."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.