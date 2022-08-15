Dylan Cease speaks about matchup versus Justin Verlander originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tuesday's game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros poses a thrilling storyline outside of a rivalry that dates back to the 2005 World Series.

Matchups reveal Sox ace Dylan Cease will face off against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The two represent the top two runners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup -- and Cease's thoughts on facing Verlander.

How can I watch the White Sox-Astros game?

The White Sox host the Astros tonight at 7:10 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. Stream live here.

How is Cease approaching the matchup with Verlander?

For Cease, facing Verlander doesn't make anything different for him

"I'm sort of indifferent about it. I just handle it as best as I can," Cease said. "Like you said it is a great challenge. I'm personally looking forward to it. It's exciting."

The 26-year old Cease trails Verlander in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Cease has 12 wins to Verlander's 15 on the season. He has a 1.96 ERA to Verlander's 1.85 and he has a 1.14 WHIP to Verlander's unbelievable 0.86 this year.

The only category Cease has on Verlander is strikeouts. Cease has 168 this season (good for third in the MLB) and Verlander has 134 K's.

While having slight differences in stat lines this season, the gaps between the two teams are enormous. The Astros have one of the best offenses in the league. They rank 11th in runs, fourth in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage and ninth in RBIs.

The Sox have the 18th best offense in the league, producing 4.26 runs per game.

The Astros also have the best team ERA and bullpen ERA across the league. They allow the second least amount of runs per game. Their run differential is the third-best in the league.

Houston leads the AL West by a whopping 13 games with a 75-41 record. They're worried about nothing outside of getting to the playoffs.

The Sox have a lot on their plate. They're in a close knit battle in the AL Central. They are three games over .500 for the first time this season since they were 6-3. They are tied for second with the Minnesota Twins and three games back on the Cleveland Guardians.

The Astros took Game 1 of their four-game series, 4-2, on Monday night.