Which Quarterbacks Make the Top NFL Free Agents in 2023?

Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?

Well, there’s good news and bad news.

What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.

Let’s dive into the quarterbacks who could be donning a new uniform in 2023:

Which NFL quarterbacks will be free agents in 2023?

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo are the three headliners among free-agent quarterbacks hitting the market in 2023.

The tier below them includes Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Mike White, Cooper Rush and Taylor Heinicke, all of whom have needed to step up to lead their teams in some form in 2022.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in 2018, are also on the dock as unrestricted free agents.

Here’s a list of all 37 ranked by their 2022 average annual value, via Spotrac:

Tom Brady (45), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $15 million – UFA

Baker Mayfield (27), Los Angeles Rams : $8.1 million – UFA

Sam Darnold (25), Carolina Panthers: $7.5 million – UFA

Jimmy Garoppolo (31), San Francisco 49ers : $7 million – UFA

Teddy Bridgewater (30), Miami Dolphins : $6.5 million – UFA

Daniel Jones (25), New York Giants : $6.4 million – UFA

Case Keenum (34), Buffalo Bills: $6 million – UFA

Mason Rudolph (27), Pittsburgh Steelers: $5.08 million – UFA

Jacoby Brissett (30), Cleveland Browns: $4.6 million – UFA

Geno Smith (32), Seattle Seahawks: $3.5 million – UFA

Joe Flacco (37), New York Jets : $3.5 million – UFA

Andy Dalton (35), New Orleans Saints: $3 million – UFA

Mike White (27), New York Jets: $2.5 million – UFA

C.J. Beathard (29), Jacksonville Jaguars: $2.5 million – UFA

Kyle Allen (26), Houston Texans: $2.5 million – UFA

Taylor Heinicke (29), Washington Commanders: $2.3 million – UFA

Lamar Jackson (25), Baltimore Ravens: $2.3 million – UFA

Blaine Gabbert (33), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2.2 million – UFA

Chase Daniel (36), Los Angeles Chargers : $2 million – UFA

Chad Henne (37), Kansas City Chiefs: $2 million – UFA

Nick Mullens (27), Minnesota Vikings: $2 million – UFA

Drew Lock (26), Seattle Seahawks: $1.7 million – UFA

Brandon Allen (30), Cincinnati Bengals: $1.5 million – UFA

Josh Johnson (36), San Francisco 49ers: $1.1 million – UFA

Nate Sudfeld (29), Detroit Lions: $1.03 million – UFA

Nathan Peterman (28), Chicago Bears : $1.03 million – UFA

Cooper Rush (29), Dallas Cowboys : $977,500 – UFA

Brett Rypien (26), Denver Broncos: $965,000 – UFA

Tyler Huntley (24), Baltimore Ravens: $895,000 – RFA

John Wolford (27), Los Angeles Rams : $895,000 – RFA

Phillip Walker (27), Carolina Panthers: $895,000 – RFA

Trace McSorley (27), Arizona Cardinals: $850,000 – UFA

Jarrett Stidham (26), Las Vegas Raiders: $788,423 – UFA

Bryce Perkins (25), Los Angeles Rams: $742,500 – ERFA

Easton Stick (27), Los Angeles Chargers: $699,391 – UFA

Gardner Minshew (26), Philadelphia Eagles : $677,721 – UFA

Shane Buechele (24), Kansas City Chiefs: $660,000 – ERFA

Who are some free agent quarterbacks right now?

Entering Week 16 of the 2022 regular season, notable names still available who recently played include Cam Newton, A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon.

Who is the highest-paid quarterback in 2022?

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback with an average annual value of $50,271,667 (three-year, $150.8 million contract).

Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson is riding behind Rodgers with an AAV of $48,517,647 (five-year, $242.5 million contract).

Who is the best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Unlike the underwhelming 2022 class, the 2023 NFL Draft should have more promising signal callers coming through the ranks.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Oregon’s Bo Nix are just some of the names to keep tabs on.